    PEPE Skyrockets 109% in Activity Metric as Whales React to New Listings

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    PEPE notched major listings at start of this week
    Wed, 21/08/2024 - 15:10
    PEPE Skyrockets 109% in Activity Metric as Whales React to New Listings
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to IntoTheBlock data, PEPE is experiencing a 109% increase in large transaction volume, which indicates whale activity.

    Advertisement

    According to IntoTheBlock data, PEPE's large transaction volume reached $71.19 million in the last 24 hours, a 109.81% increase from the previous day.

    IntoTheBlock classifies large transactions as those involving transfers of more than $100,000. Large Transaction Volume estimates the total amount traded by whales and institutional participants on a given day.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Stuns Crypto Community With Bitcoin '21 Million' Statement
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on IPO and Cashout Plans for Early Backers
    SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence on Shiba Inu Token BONE
    Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Invites Ripple CEO to “Secret Cult Meetings”, Here’s What's Happening
    Article image
    Large Transactions Volume, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock 

    Increases in large transaction volume frequently indicate considerable activity among institutional players, whether buying or selling.

    The day before saw major listings for PEPE. Yesterday, Upbit, South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced the addition of USDT trading pairs for two meme coins, including Pepe (PEPE).

    Related
    1.28 Trillion PEPE Exits Binance in Epic Whale Shift
    Tue, 07/02/2024 - 11:34
    1.28 Trillion PEPE Exits Binance in Epic Whale Shift
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Kraken, a major U.S. crypto exchange also announced that a New EUR margin pair is now also available for PEPE.

    PEPE price dips

    At the time of writing, PEPE was down 1.50% in the last 24 hours to $0.000007695, down from yesterday's high of $0.00000829. PEPE surged from lows of $0.0000076 to reach highs of $0.00000829 as the market reacted to PEPE's new listings on major crypto exchanges.

    Whales also most likely reacted to the news, as evident in the surge in large transaction volume over the past day.

    Related
    114 Billion PEPE Trader's Surprising Ethereum Shift; Here's Why
    Sat, 06/15/2024 - 12:45
    114 Billion PEPE Trader's Surprising Ethereum Shift; Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The drop in PEPE price comes amid the crypto market's lackluster trading, as investors await the release of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

    The Fed left interest rates unchanged at its last meeting but hinted at a possible September rate cut.

    Since that meeting, economic uncertainty and concerns about a slowdown have fueled questions about whether the Fed should have cut interest rates sooner. However, retail sales figures and weekly initial jobless claims data released last week helped to calm investor anxieties.

    #PEPE Coin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 21, 2024 - 15:04
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Records 1,548% Surge in Key Metric
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Aug 21, 2024 - 14:22
    Dogecoin Whales Worryingly Cash Out Amid DOGE Price Pump
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Introducing the Character Development System and Enhancing Combat Capabilities in Destiny 2
    SubQuery Launches Decentralized AI Inference Hosting at Web3 Summit in Berlin
    Conflux and China Mobile’s Migu Debut World’s First Blockchain-Based Video Ringtone
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    PEPE Skyrockets 109% in Activity Metric as Whales React to New Listings
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Records 1,548% Surge in Key Metric
    Dogecoin Whales Worryingly Cash Out Amid DOGE Price Pump
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD