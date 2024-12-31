Advertisement
AD

    PEPE Skyrockets 16% in Hours; Here Are Two Reasons

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This drove PEPE price up by over 18%
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 16:30
    A
    A
    A
    PEPE Skyrockets 16% in Hours; Here Are Two Reasons
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Frog-themed cryptocurrency PEPE has surged by 16% in the last 24 hours. PEPE surged from lows of $0.00001767 to highs of $0.0000214 in today's session, posting a significant green candlestick.

    Advertisement

    PEPE's price surge coincides with tech billionaire Elon Musk's recent activity on social media. Musk, known for his significant influence on the cryptocurrency market, changed his Twitter name to "Kekius Maximus," triggering attention from the online crypto community.

    The Tesla CEO replaced his profile picture with the popular "Pepe the Frog" meme. In the new image, the Pepe character is seen holding a joystick. The character of Kekius Maximus is based on a little-known meme that combines the popular Pepe the Frog figure with the movie character Maximus from Gladiator.

    HOT Stories
    Tether, Bitcoin 'Unstoppable Together,' CEO Paolo Ardoino Says
    XRP Bears Crushed as Bulls Claim 567% Liquidation Advantage
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Makes Epic Comeback, But There's a Catch
    XRP on Verge of 25% Rise on New Year's Eve, Bollinger Bands Signal

    The official X account of the PEPE coin responded by tagging the Tesla CEO: "Game on Elon Musk."

    Advertisement

    Although Musk did not directly reference PEPE, the timing of his name change on X coincides with PEPE's rally.

    Two reasons for PEPE's rise

    Musk's actions often have a profound impact on the market, and this instance was no different. The association with Pepe the Frog, a well-known internet meme, led to a surge in buying activity for PEPE, which drove the price up by over 16%.

    Article image
    PEPE/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Another reason that might have contributed to PEPE's price increase is its high level of social media engagement. According to LunarCrush, a platform that tracks social media activity for cryptocurrencies, PEPE is among the few cryptocurrencies experiencing a substantial increase in social mentions.

    Related
    PEPE Whale Inflow Skyrockets 4,479% in 24 Hours: What's Next?
    Fri, 11/15/2024 - 15:22
    PEPE Whale Inflow Skyrockets 4,479% in 24 Hours: What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    PEPE was up 18% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002077, and it was up 10% weekly as of this writing. PEPE began increasing from lows of $0.0000174 on Dec. 30 to intraday highs of $0.0000214 during today's trading session.

    According to CoinGecko data, PEPE is up 1,467% yearly, reaching an all-time high of $0.00002825 on Dec. 9. The frog-themed cryptocurrency is currently down 26.41% from this high.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 16:26
    300 Million Dogecoin in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 16:23
    Meme Coins AI16Z, PEPE Top Performers in 24 Hours
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    PEPE Skyrockets 16% in Hours; Here Are Two Reasons
    300 Million Dogecoin in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Meme Coins AI16Z, PEPE Top Performers in 24 Hours
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD