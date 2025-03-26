Pepe (PEPE) to Remove Zero From Its Price Following Major Breakthrough

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The meme coin community is feeling hopeful after Pepe recently posted one of its biggest price movements in recent months. The token is up more than 13% over the past day and is currently trading at 0.00000906 USDT. It has also made a clean breakout above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a crucial technical level that suggests a possible trend reversal. It is a major breakout.

PEPE had been in a downward trend for weeks, held back by resistance from significant moving averages. However, a clear 50 EMA breakout and today's robust bullish candle indicate that bears might be losing ground. Crucially, PEPE may be approaching the psychological milestone of $0.0000100, which could increase buying pressure, and this price movement may be the first step toward removing a zero from its price.

Although it is not yet in overbought territory, the RSI's technical jump to 61 indicates increasing momentum. This creates space for further short-term benefits. The volume has been continuously dropping since early March, though, which could be a sign that this rally is not getting the wider market participation it needs for a long-term run.

Bullish case: PEPE may move toward the next resistance, which is close to $0.00001094, and ultimately test the $0.00001180 a zone that served as solid support prior to the February breakdown if it keeps its position above the 50 EMA and builds on this momentum. A daily close above these levels could signal the start of a long-term uptrend and validate a more general reversal.

Bearish case: If price retraces below the 50 EMA and momentum wanes, it may be interpreted as a fakeout, trapping late buyers and possibly pushing PEPE back toward the support zone between $0.00000770 and $0.00000820. The trend is currently in favor of the bulls, but volume and follow-through will be crucial in assessing whether PEPE's breakout has any lasting potential.