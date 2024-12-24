Advertisement
    PEPE: -36% From Top, What Happened?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    PEPE's rally was exceptional but faded away quicker than anticipated
    Tue, 24/12/2024 - 13:43
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    PEPE has experienced a significant drop, losing 36% from its most recent peak. After a notable decline, the token has been having difficulty regaining its footing and is currently trading close to $0.00001806.  

    When examining PEPE's daily chart, it has recently shown to have broken below the 26 EMA, which had previously offered solid support during its upward rally. Right now, it is circling above the 50 EMA, which is located at about $0.00001611. This point will be crucial in deciding whether PEPE can stabilize or experience additional declines. 

    The 200 EMA, a level that traditionally denotes long-term trend stability, is also close to $0.00001308, which is the next important support zone if the token breaks below this. The point at which the token has been repeatedly rejected during recent attempts to recover is $0.00001950, which presents immediate resistance on the upside. A recovery toward $0.00002030 and higher could be possible if this level is broken. 

    Article image
    PEPE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Early investors' profit-taking after the token's huge rally in November is the reason for PEPE's drop. Furthermore, the general state of the market has become somewhat pessimistic, with less interest in speculative assets. The cooling off of demand is further highlighted by the drop in trading volume and momentum. 

    There is still hope for PEPE to recover despite the present pessimistic outlook. As the asset approaches oversold territory, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may draw speculative buyers seeking quick profits. PEPE may regain some lost ground if it can hold the 50 EMA and break above $0.00001950.

    Bullish scenario: A bounce from the 50 EMA, with a breakout above $0.00001950, could drive PEPE toward $0.00002030 or higher.

    Bearish scenario: Losing the 50 EMA may push the token down to $0.00001308, testing its 200 EMA and long-term trend stability.

    #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

