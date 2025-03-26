Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Wednesday has started bullish for the market; however, bears have seized the initiative, according to CoinStats.

TON/USD

The price of Toncoin (TON) has fallen by 2.01% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of TON is breaking the local support of $3.585. If the daily bar closes below that mark, one can expect a test of the $3.50 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is also bearish. Traders should focus on the support level of $3.523.

If the candle closes below that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $3.20-$3.30 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of TON is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $3.903. If the situation does not change, traders may witness a test of the $3 zone soon.

TON is trading at $3.549 at press time.