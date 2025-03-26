Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 26

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 26/03/2025 - 14:58
    When can traders expect local rise from Toncoin (TON)?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Wednesday has started bullish for the market; however, bears have seized the initiative, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    TON/USD

    The price of Toncoin (TON) has fallen by 2.01% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of TON is breaking the local support of $3.585. If the daily bar closes below that mark, one can expect a test of the $3.50 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is also bearish. Traders should focus on the support level of $3.523. 

    If the candle closes below that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $3.20-$3.30 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of TON is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $3.903. If the situation does not change, traders may witness a test of the $3 zone soon.

    TON is trading at $3.549 at press time.

    #TON Price Prediction

