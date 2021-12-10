Parallel Finance Wins Fourth Polkadot Parachain Slot Auction

News
Fri, 12/10/2021 - 11:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Parallel Finance DeFi has won the latest parachain auction and leased a slot in Polkadot's architecture
Parallel Finance Wins Fourth Polkadot Parachain Slot Auction
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Decentralized lending/borrowing protocol Parallel Finance has officially secured a slot in the fourth parachain auction of the cross-platform network Polkadot.

Parallel Finance wins parachain auction supported by 30,000 enthusiasts

Parallel Finance, an institutional-grade peer-to-peer lending protocol, is the winner of Polkadot's fourth parachain slot auction.

In total, more than 30,000 contributors locked their Polkadot (DOT) holdings in favor of Parallel Finance's bid.

A total of 10,750,000 DOT tokens, or $306 million at current prices, were locked to support Parallel Finance. It is the third-largest amount of DOT contributions in the entire history of the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem.

Yubo Ruan, founder of Parallel Finance, stresses the paramount importance of this auction for both his project and Polkadot's parachain architecture as a whole:

The Parallel Finance team thanks the community members for showing trust, thereby helping us to become part of the Polkadot ecosystem by securing a parachain. It’s been a huge milestone in a very short period of time. Since its inception in April 2021, Parallel Finance is gaining ground as the most trusted institutional grade lending protocol for decentralized finance.

Parallel Finance goes live in mainnet on Dec. 17

As a winner of the parachain auction, Parallel Finance can noe leverage the infrastructure of Polkadot's relay chain for its decentralized lending and borrowing instrument.

Along with other winners of parachain auctions, the protocol will go live in mainnet on December 17, 2021.

Rewards for supporters will be distributed in Parallel Finance's core native asset, PARA, over the next 96 weeks. The rewards will come released in nine batches.

The inaugural distribution of PARA will take place five days after the upcoming parachain deployment.

#Polkadot (DOT) News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image SHIB, DOGE, and FLOKI Price Analysis for December 10
12/10/2021 - 16:34
SHIB, DOGE, and FLOKI Price Analysis for December 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Here's Why Next Flare Songbird Release Is Crucial
12/10/2021 - 16:06
Here's Why Next Flare Songbird Release Is Crucial
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Asian VCs to Pour $100 Million into IOTA's Smart Contracts Network
12/10/2021 - 16:02
Asian VCs to Pour $100 Million into IOTA's Smart Contracts Network
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya