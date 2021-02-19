Orion’s Launchpad Liquidity Solution to Be Trialed by DuckDAO

Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:57
Alex Dovbnya
Orion wants post-IDO projects to drop Uniswap by presenting its while-label token launchpad for creating separate exchanges
Community-backed decentralized digital asset incubator DuckDAO will trial Orion’s Launchpad Liquidity solution for initial DEX offerings (IDOs), becoming the first project to do so, according to a press release shared with U.Today.   

Because of this partnership, DuckDAO will be able to offer token swaps through decentralized exchange DuckSWAP. 

No need for Uniswap

Orion is an all-encompassing decentralized platform that aims to aggregate the liquidity of every single exchange (both centralized and decentralized) as well as swap pools.   

In lieu of developing its own launchpad, Orion decided to complement existing platforms. Its white-label token launchpad allows creating a post-token sale exchange. 

There is no longer a need for moving tokens to Uniswap and other popular DEXes, which means that the incubators are no longer left behind.

Instead, DuckDAO’s native token will start trading on the platform from the get-go, and the project will actually be able to earn exchange fees. A portion of them will be retained by the DuckDAO community. 

More projects could follow

Orion expects that many future partners will join DuckDAO in testing its project, but it didn’t mention whether there are other integrations in the offing.

Earlier today, U.Today also reported about DuckDAO integrating Chainlink’s price feed oracles.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

