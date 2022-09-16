Opera Browser Partners with DappRadar (RADAR) Crypto Analytical Platform

Legendary browser Opera will broadcast information about decentralized applications (dApps) by leading analytical platform DappRadar

Opera becomes the first cross-platform browser to integrate a crypto tracking dashboard by leading EU-based analytical service DappRadar (RADAR).

Opera scores partnership with DappRadar (RADAR) platform

According to the official announcement shared by the DappRadar (RADAR) team, it has inked a long-term strategic partnership with Opera Crypto Browser.

With this integration, Opera browser users can seamlessly track the statistics of their favorite decentralized applications. Both mobile and desktop users can explore the opportunities of the dApps segment with DappRadar's Opera module without closing the browser.

Opera Crypto Browser receives crucial data in a fully automated manner: DappRadar sends it via its proprietary API design.

DappRadar CEO Skirmantas Januskas stressed that this partnership is of crucial importance to the next generation of dApps developers and cryptocurrency users:

Over the past years, the number of Web3 decentralized applications (dapps) has exploded in number, with the dapp industry reaching a tipping point with millions of users engaged. I see our partnership with Opera, with its growing base of hundreds of millions monthly users, as the start of a new era of dapp innovation and adoption

12,000 dApps, 40+ blockchains now visible for Opera browser users

Alongside other sensitive metrics, Opera browser visitors can track valuable insights including top dApps in each category by users in the past 24 hours, trending dApps, the largest dApps by TVL and so on.

This integration advances Opera's cryptocurrency toolkit, which already includes fhe latest Web3 news, upcoming airdrop schedule, an industry event calendar, crypto communities alerts, an educational content module, podcasts and videos.

By Q4, 2022, Opera browser broadcasts information about over 12,000 decentralized applications on the majority of smart contracts platforms globally.