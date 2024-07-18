    Omnichain Stargate Integrates Flare Blockchain for Data

    Dan Burgin
    Stargate has integrated Flare, allowing liquidity to flow freely within 25 chains
    Thu, 18/07/2024 - 14:00
    Omnichain Stargate Integrates Flare Blockchain for Data
    Omnichain liquidity transport protocol Stargate has announced that it has integrated the blockchain for data, Flare, enabling liquidity to flow freely.

    Flare is a EVM smart contract platform specifically designed to support data intensive use cases, including Machine Learning/AI, RWA tokenization, gaming and social. 

    Stargate V2 provides a vital bridge connecting Flare to 25 chains. This will enable the growth of TVL and to deepen liquidity by making it easier for users to move funds between ecosystems.

    “Stargate has dominated the web3 interoperability space over the last 12 months, capturing up to 50% of daily cross-chain transaction volume at peak times. As one of the most reliable and popular bridge protocols, Stargate V2 can help to onboard a significant user base of advanced DeFi users to Flare through unified liquidity,” Angus Lamps, Foundation Lead of Stargate said.

    The underlying assets remain locked in native pools on the source chains, with equivalent Hydra assets minted on Flare. These Hydra assets can be redeemed anytime through Stargate, ensuring unified liquidity across all connected chains.

    Flare’s integration with Stargate V2 enhances cross-chain liquidity access, expanding its reach to blockchain users. Combined with Flare’s secure and efficient data protocols, developers can build powerful omnichain applications.

    #Flare Network
