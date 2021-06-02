Norton 360 Antivirus Debuts Ethereum Mining Feature

News
Wed, 06/02/2021 - 19:09
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Norton 360 will roll out its new Ethereum mining feature on June 3
Norton 360 Antivirus Debuts Ethereum Mining Feature
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Norton 360 antivirus will soon allow its users to harness the power of their graphics cards to mine Ethereum with a new feature called “Norton Crypto,” according to a June 2 announcement.

Starting from June 3, some early adopters will be invited to test out the new feature.

Norton claims that its new feature makes it possible to safely mine Ethereum without subjecting one’s computer to a slew of risks associated with unvetted code.

All mined Ether will be deposited to a cloud-based Norton wallet.

Bitball Bitball

Related
Elon Musk Explains Why He's Not Interested in Cardano, Ethereum, IOTA, and Other Coins
In his statement, CEO Vincent Pilette says that crypto is becoming an increasingly important part of the consumers’ lives:   

As the crypto economy continues to become a more important part of our customers’ lives, we want to empower them to mine cryptocurrency with Norton, a brand they trust.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Norton 360 Antivirus Debuts Ethereum Mining Feature
06/02/2021 - 19:09

Norton 360 Antivirus Debuts Ethereum Mining Feature

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Names Worst-Case Scenario for Bitcoin
06/02/2021 - 18:08

Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Names Worst-Case Scenario for Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image BREAKING: Google to Let Crypto Exchanges and Wallets Target U.S. Users
06/02/2021 - 16:29

BREAKING: Google to Let Crypto Exchanges and Wallets Target U.S. Users

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image