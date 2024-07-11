Advertisement
    No, Bitcoin (BTC) Is Not More Expensive Than Ethereum: Myth Debunked

    Arman Shirinyan
    This popular myth about Bitcoin does not make much sense nowadays
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 12:17
    No, Bitcoin (BTC) Is Not More Expensive Than Ethereum: Myth Debunked
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Many people believe that Bitcoin is far more expensive than Ethereum and not suitable for regular transfers. However, that is no longer true, and ETH has been far more expensive than Bitcoin for transactions since 2021.

    When compared to Ethereum, Bitcoin has typically had cheaper transaction fees. For example, as of July 8, 2024, the median transaction fee for Ethereum is $0.68, whereas it is $0.40 for Bitcoin. This pattern has been stable, indicating that regular transfers and peer-to-peer payments may actually be less expensive with Bitcoin. 

    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    According to Ki Young Ju's analysis of the on-chain data, Ethereum's median transaction fees have increased multiple times since 2021, often outpacing those of Bitcoin. This change has mostly been brought about by Ethereum's growing popularity, particularly in light of the emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which frequently clog the network and increase fees. 

    As of right now, the Bitcoin chart shows that the coin is trading at approximately $58,274 and that it has crossed above the 200 EMA, suggesting that a recovery phase may be underway. This optimistic outlook is further reinforced by the volume patterns and the RSI at 40 points. In contract, because of its greater use cases — which include smart contracts and other decentralized applications — the Ethereum network has seen higher transaction costs. Although useful, these extra features have resulted in increased fees, particularly during times of high network traffic.

    Looking at recent data, the idea that using Bitcoin is intrinsically more expensive than using Ethereum is not supported. The myth about Bitcoin's high costs is dispelled by its lower transaction fees, which make it a practical choice for regular transactions and peer-to-peer payments.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

