Will Ethereum ETFs Flop? Opinions Are Mixed

The leading analysts and pundits are divided when it comes to predicting how Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are going to perform following their much-anticipated launch.

Bloomberg’s James Seyffart recently spoke about this sentiment. The analyst says that half of his audience thinks that Ethereum ETFs attracting at least 20% of the assets recorded by Bitcoin ETFs would be considered to be very bearish. At the same time, the other half would view such inflows as super bullish. “No one knows anything,” the analyst summarized.

For instance, banking titan JPMorgan is convinced that they are going to attract only a small fraction of the inflows logged by Bitcoin ETFs. Its researchers estimated that its inflows could be as low as $1 billion this year. This, of course, would not bode well for Ether bulls given how dominant the ETF narrative has been over the last few months.

Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital is way more optimistic, predicting that these products could attract up to 50% of the net flows into Bitcoin ETFs in just five months. Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has predicted that Ether ETFs could see up to $5 billion worth of inflows.

It is worth noting that the launch of Ethereum futures ETFs was a massive flop with "shockingly low" volumes. This is unlikely to be the case for spot ETFs due to the involvement of major names such as Blackrock and Fidelity, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to hold a candle to their Bitcoin counterparts.

As reported by U.Today, the SEC is expected to complete the approval of several spot Ethereum ETFs this month after several potential issues submitted their S-1 forms earlier today.