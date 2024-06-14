NiceHash Teams up With Marathon Heavyweight, Introduces Novel Custom Software for Bitcoin ASICs

Advertisement

The partners unveiled a new product that includes a number of advanced features designed to help miners derive greater efficiency from ASIC devices and increase revenue for its owners. This accomplishment is of paramount importance for the post-halving era.

NiceHash teams up with mining mogul Marathon: Details

Per the joint official announcement, Bitcoin hashing power marketplace NiceHash has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MARA). The two will work together on releases of custom firmware for ASIC miners specially optimized for the NiceHash mining platform.

We are delighted to announce NiceHash x @MarathonDH brings NiceHash Firmware powered by MARA!



Combining Marathon's cutting-edge technology and deep expertise in mining with NiceHash's unique platform, exceptional support capabilities and retail user experience.



Together, we are… pic.twitter.com/NYtXGMamRC — NiceHash (@NiceHashMining) June 14, 2024

The new product, which has been branded NiceHash Firmware, is powered by MARA technology and is available to all Bitcoin miners.

Miners who utilize NiceHash Firmware will be subject to a low firmware fee of just 2%, reduced to only 1.4% when using NiceHash as their primary pool. Innovative auto-tuning features and customized environment profiles have been designed to make the top-tier technology accessible on the open market.

Vladimir Hozjan, CEO of NiceHash, stressed that the new collaboration unlocks attractive opportunities for all participants in the mining segment:

We at NiceHash have been searching for a firmware solution for ASIC miners for several years, as suitable firmware was missing in our product portfolio. Marathon has impressed us with its firmware product, which demonstrates high quality and reliability. Our joint efforts will ensure we stay ahead of this rapidly evolving industry. We believe that teaming up and combining our knowledge will strengthen our position in the market, drive innovation, set new standards in the mining space, and empower miners worldwide to achieve unprecedented efficiency and profitability.

NiceHash Firmware delivers market-beating efficiency compared to existing firmware solutions. Its tailored environment profiles allow firmware to be installed on ASICs running Air, Hydro and Single Phase or Two Phase Immersion cooling.

More flexibility for Bitcoin (BTC) mining on ASICs in 2024

The auto-tune functionality can be adjusted based on Power Target, Hashrate Target or Percentage Adjustment. There is also intelligent thermal protection to prevent overheating and a custom dashboard that provides a detailed overview of ASIC performance. NiceHash Firmware, developed in conjunction with MARA, is compatible with NiceHash ASIC Manager, Foreman and Awesome Miner.

Ashu Swami, CTO of Marathon Digital Holdings, is excited by the potential effects of synergy with NiceHash in the ever-evolving sphere of mining:

We are thrilled to be working with NiceHash to expand the reach of our cutting-edge firmware to the global mining community. This collaboration allows us to bring advanced safety and optimization features to Bitcoin miners of all sizes, enhancing their performance and profitability.

NiceHash Firmware will support Bitcoin miners seeking to maximize their profitability following the halving. It provides added incentives for them to utilize NiceHash to sell their spare hashing power while benefiting from improved ASIC capabilities and performance.