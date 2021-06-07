NHL's Sharks to Start Accepting Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Coins

Cryptocurrency adoption continues to spread across the American sport industry, with the San Jose Sharks debuting cryptocurrency payments

The San Jose Sharks, a professional ice hockey team that competes in the National Hockey League (NHL), will start accepting Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and some other cryptocurrencies after partnering with payment processor BitPay, Sports Business Journal reports



From the get-go, it will be possible to use crypto for making substantial purchases such as season-ticket memberships and sponsorship deals, according to President Jonathan Becher.

The official app of the California-based hockey franchise will also add a crypto payment option.

We're accepting PayPal, so then by definition, we're accepting cryptocurrency. Why not embrace it and make it more visible as opposed to just doing it through a third party?

Becher claims that PayPal’s foray into crypto has made the Sharks comfortable with the novel asset class:

Earlier this year, Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks also started accepting Dogecoin payments.