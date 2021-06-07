NHL's Sharks to Start Accepting Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Coins

News
Mon, 06/07/2021 - 17:49
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency adoption continues to spread across the American sport industry, with the San Jose Sharks debuting cryptocurrency payments
NHL's Sharks to Start Accepting Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Coins
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The San Jose Sharks, a professional ice hockey team that competes in the National Hockey League (NHL), will start accepting Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and some other cryptocurrencies after partnering with payment processor BitPay, Sports Business Journal reports

From the get-go, it will be possible to use crypto for making substantial purchases such as season-ticket memberships and sponsorship deals, according to President Jonathan Becher.

The official app of the California-based hockey franchise will also add a crypto payment option.

Related
Original Doge Meme to Be Auctioned as NFT
Becher claims that PayPal’s foray into crypto has made the Sharks comfortable with the novel asset class:

We're accepting PayPal, so then by definition, we're accepting cryptocurrency. Why not embrace it and make it more visible as opposed to just doing it through a third party?

Earlier this year, Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks also started accepting Dogecoin payments.

#Dogecoin News #Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image U.S. Partially Recovers Multi-Million Dollar Cryptocurrency Ransom Paid to Colonial Pipeline Hackers
06/07/2021 - 18:58

U.S. Partially Recovers Multi-Million Dollar Cryptocurrency Ransom Paid to Colonial Pipeline Hackers
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image NHL's Sharks to Start Accepting Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Coins
06/07/2021 - 17:49

NHL's Sharks to Start Accepting Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Coins
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Original Doge Meme to Be Auctioned as NFT
06/07/2021 - 16:31

Original Doge Meme to Be Auctioned as NFT
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya