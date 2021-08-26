NFT Collection Built on Cardano to Be Sold by Steven Wolfram at Online Auction Today

Today, an online auction will take place in which computer scientist Steven Wolfram will offer his NFT collection made on Cardano

The team at IOHK, the company behind Cardano, spreads the word about an NFT collection authored by computer scientist, businessman, writer and physicist Steven Wolfram and built on the Cardano blockchain.

According to the event website, the Wolfram NFT Auction is taking place now and NFTs are being sold for a starting price of 10 ADA coins each.

Image via web.wolframnftauction

Some of those who have attended virtual events by Wolfram and Cardano will be able to get some of these NFTs for free.

Don't miss @WolframResearch #NFT auction later today, featuring an initial collection of NFTs liveminted by @stephen_wolfram on #Cardano during July's inaugural "Stephen Wolfram’s Picks of Cellular Automata from the Computational Universe" event. https://t.co/wnYpSQ3o8q — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) August 26, 2021

These NFTs were created ("liveminted") during the live event "Stephen Wolfram’s Picks of Cellular Automata from the Computational Universe" that took place on July 27.