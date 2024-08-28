    NFL Rivals Teams up With Kansas City Chiefs for Official 2024 Mobile Game Launch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    NFL Rivals is set to become 'Official Mobile Game of the Chiefs' for 2024 NFL Season, new statement says
    Wed, 28/08/2024 - 13:00
    NFL Rivals Teams up With Kansas City Chiefs for Official 2024 Mobile Game Launch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    NFL Rivals, the officially licensed video game of the National Football League and NFL Players Association, shared the details of a partnership with Super Bowl LVIII champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The game is set to score the status of “Official Mobile Game of the Chiefs” for the 2024 NFL Season.

    NFL Rivals, Kansas City Chiefs tease official mobile game launch

    According to an official joint statement, NFL Rivals, an NFL-licensed Web3 game by Mythical Games, entered into a partnership with the legendary Kansas City Chiefs American football team.

    Kicking off at the start of the NFL season, the collaboration ushers in NFL Rivals’ Year 2 and will include tailgate activations, in-stadium branding and sweepstake opportunities for fans to win VIP experiences at Chiefs’ home games at GEHA Field, Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City throughout the season.

    Advertisement

    John Linden, CEO at Mythical Games, highlights that the collaboration is a very special one for his platform and its progress:

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Founder Issues "Bitcoin Profit" Statement as BTC Plunges 7.22%
    Vitalik Buterin Holds 90% of His Worth in Ethereum: Statement
    Shocking Bitcoin Mining Fact Causes Fresh Backlash
    XRP's Another Surge Attempt: Details, Toncoin (TON) Comeback Started, Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Is Closer Than You Think

    After our massively successful inaugural season of NFL Rivals, we’re thrilled to partner with the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the NFL’s most storied and successful franchises. This partnership with my hometown team couldn’t make me happier.

    The massive community-focused cooperation campaign will be culminating in select fans receiving tickets to a Rivals-themed Chiefs home game.

    NFL Rivals is the first NFL-licensed mobile game to incorporate digital ownership technology. Entering its second NFL season, it has over five million downloads and over 115 million games played.

    New blockchain-based games for e-sports segment

    Kim Hobbs, vice president of partnership strategy and development at the Kansas City Chiefs, invites all fans to join the immersive experience of Web3 gaming with NFL Rivals:

    We are thrilled to have NFL Rivals joining our family as the Official Mobile Game of the Chiefs. We remain focused on reaching fans wherever they engage and consume the NFL, and mobile gaming is a growing market, especially amongst our young fans

    Besides a gaming ecosystem, NFL Rivals developer Mythical Games is running a one-of-a-kind gaming marketplace. 

    The Mythical Marketplace on iOS and Android provides gamers with ownership and control over the purchase and sale of digital assets, while the Mythical Platform protects gamers that may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items.

    #GameFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 28, 2024 - 12:38
    Toncoin (TON) Whales Waking up After Price Collapse
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 28, 2024 - 12:16
    Ripple Ejects 200 Million XRP into Unknown – What's Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Visiion.io Presents Its New Boutique Exchange to Simplify Crypto Trading for All
    Hong Kong Web3 Festival Set for Its Third Edition from April 6 to 9, 2025
    Reactive Network Hackathon launches to foster the development of a thriving Web3 ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Whales Waking up After Price Collapse
    Ripple Ejects 200 Million XRP into Unknown – What's Happening?
    $38 Billion in Ethereum (ETH) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD