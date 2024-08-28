NFL Rivals Teams up With Kansas City Chiefs for Official 2024 Mobile Game Launch

Advertisement

NFL Rivals, the officially licensed video game of the National Football League and NFL Players Association, shared the details of a partnership with Super Bowl LVIII champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The game is set to score the status of “Official Mobile Game of the Chiefs” for the 2024 NFL Season.

According to an official joint statement, NFL Rivals, an NFL-licensed Web3 game by Mythical Games, entered into a partnership with the legendary Kansas City Chiefs American football team.

Kicking off at the start of the NFL season, the collaboration ushers in NFL Rivals’ Year 2 and will include tailgate activations, in-stadium branding and sweepstake opportunities for fans to win VIP experiences at Chiefs’ home games at GEHA Field, Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City throughout the season.

John Linden, CEO at Mythical Games, highlights that the collaboration is a very special one for his platform and its progress:

After our massively successful inaugural season of NFL Rivals, we’re thrilled to partner with the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the NFL’s most storied and successful franchises. This partnership with my hometown team couldn’t make me happier.

The massive community-focused cooperation campaign will be culminating in select fans receiving tickets to a Rivals-themed Chiefs home game.

NFL Rivals is the first NFL-licensed mobile game to incorporate digital ownership technology. Entering its second NFL season, it has over five million downloads and over 115 million games played.

New blockchain-based games for e-sports segment

Kim Hobbs, vice president of partnership strategy and development at the Kansas City Chiefs, invites all fans to join the immersive experience of Web3 gaming with NFL Rivals:

We are thrilled to have NFL Rivals joining our family as the Official Mobile Game of the Chiefs. We remain focused on reaching fans wherever they engage and consume the NFL, and mobile gaming is a growing market, especially amongst our young fans

Besides a gaming ecosystem, NFL Rivals developer Mythical Games is running a one-of-a-kind gaming marketplace.

The Mythical Marketplace on iOS and Android provides gamers with ownership and control over the purchase and sale of digital assets, while the Mythical Platform protects gamers that may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items.