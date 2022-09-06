New XRP Payment Solutions to Be Presented at XRPL Developers' Summit Hosted by Ripple

Tue, 09/06/2022 - 12:39
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRPL devs to present new XRP payment solutions at Apex Dev Summit in Las Vegas
Cover image via www.freepik.com
As has become known, the Apex XRPL Developer Summit, taking place over the next two days in Las Vegas, will feature a number of new XRP payment solutions. Specifically, according to the statements of well-known XRPL Labs developers Wietse Wind and Dominique Blomsma, the forum will present an XRP payments and refunds solution that uses pathfinding technology.

This XRPL Labs’ innovation provides quick pathfinding, where a user pays with XRP and a merchant receives the cryptocurrency that is a priority for him or her. In addition to the XRPL Labs team responsible for Xumm Wallet, developers from nopCommerce, an open-source eCommerce platform, have had a hand in working on the new XRP payment solutions.

The Apex XRPL Dev Summit will take place in Las Vegas. The event is hosted by Ripple, more specifically RippleX, the company's payment solutions development arm, and the XRP Ledger Foundation.

Ripple and XRPL are focused on "building-the-dip"

Co-founder and current CTO David Schwartz, as well as former head developer Matt Hamilton, will be on stage as speakers at what is probably the largest forum devoted to XRP and XRPL.

One of the main focuses of the summit will be CBDC issues. In particular, the finalists of the CBDC Innovate Challenge will be announced. XRPL infrastructure will also be on the agenda with a discussion of blockchain interoperability and programmability. DeFi and NFTs within the XRPL ecosystem are other main topics, which, according to the official program of the event, will be viewed from every possible angle.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

