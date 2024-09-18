    New SHIB? Early Shiba Inu Whale Identifies Next Big Meme Coin Thing

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Early Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale makes massive Ethereum move for new meme coin
    Wed, 18/09/2024 - 10:55
    New SHIB? Early Shiba Inu Whale Identifies Next Big Meme Coin Thing
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    One of the first people to invest in Shiba Inu (SHIB) and made $145 million during the 2021-2022 bull run is now looking to make a profit from a potential new meme coin. 

    Advertisement

    Spot On Chain says this big investor just swapped 1,003 ETH, which is $2.31 million, for 2.86 billion NEIRO tokens in the last hour, despite the price having gone up over 2,000% last week.

    Related
    7.8 Million SHIB Sent to Dead Wallet as Burn Rate Shoots up 3,348%
    Tue, 09/17/2024 - 11:42
    7.8 Million SHIB Sent to Dead Wallet as Burn Rate Shoots up 3,348%
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    SHIB on Brink Of Mysterious Evolution: Shiba Inu Executive
    Bitcoin ETFs Return to Big Inflows Following BTC Price Surge
    Dogecoin Founder Excited at Elon Musk's Company's Staggering Breakthrough
    ETH/BTC Bull Loses $49 Million: Details

    This investor has turned to NEIRO, which has been linked to the rise of meme coins surrounding Kabosu Mama's new dog, Neiro. Kabosu is the dog behind the original Dogecoin (DOGE) meme. With this in mind, it is no surprise that meme tokens like NEIROETH and Neiro CTO (Neiro) have gained attention.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Spot On Chain

    Previously, NEIROETH reached Binance Futures and crossed the $100 million market cap threshold. Meanwhile, Neiro CTO was pretty much flying under the radar on decentralized exchanges, with a $10 million market cap. However, a recent listing on Binance propelled Neiro CTO's price by over 1,000% overnight, and it has surged 2,139% over the last three days.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Even though the initial hype has died down, NEIRO is still performing well, although it is still pretty volatile. This whale's move into NEIRO suggests they are betting on the token's future growth, potentially positioning them for another meme coin success story.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 287% in Large Transaction Volume in 24 Hours
    Tue, 09/17/2024 - 10:39
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 287% in Large Transaction Volume in 24 Hours
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    While the investor made a lot of money with SHIB, their latest trades have not done as well. Two out of three recent trades, including in NEIROETH and a second SHIB trade, resulted in $13.48 million in combined losses.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Meme Cryptocurrencies
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 18, 2024 - 10:31
    Ripple CLO Names Key Condition for Ripple Acquiring High Position in US Crypto Market
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 18, 2024 - 10:12
    SHIB on Brink Of Mysterious Evolution: Shiba Inu Executive
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Korea Blockchain Week 2024 Sets New Benchmarks with Record Attendance and Groundbreaking Web3 Innovations
    Ibiza NXT 2024: Faces of the Future – Discover the People Shaping the Future of Web3 and Music
    Unique Network Leads the Way in Cross-Chain NFT Transfers on Polkadot
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    New SHIB? Early Shiba Inu Whale Identifies Next Big Meme Coin Thing
    Ripple CLO Names Key Condition for Ripple Acquiring High Position in US Crypto Market
    SHIB on Brink Of Mysterious Evolution: Shiba Inu Executive
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD