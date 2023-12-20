Advertisement
AD

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
NEAR's market dynamics reveal heightened investor interest
Wed, 12/20/2023 - 13:30
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a significant market move, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) has experienced a substantial surge of 17.72% in the last 24 hours, pushing its current price to $2.83. The cryptocurrency's trading volume has concurrently spiked by an impressive 173.49%, reaching $483.15 million. Moreover, its market capitalization has seen a notable 18.06% increase, standing at $2.86 billion.

Advertisement

This surge in both price and trading activity suggests a heightened level of market participation and investor interest in the NEAR protocol. The cryptocurrency, known for its unique approach to blockchain technology, places a strong emphasis on scalability and user-friendly decentralized applications (dApps).

This recent price surge and the subsequent increase in trading volume could be indicative of growing confidence and enthusiasm within the cryptocurrency community regarding NEAR's recent collaborations, technological features and potential use cases.

Increased investor interest

Data obtained from Coinalyze provides additional insights, indicating a robust 47.18% increase in NEAR's total open interest (OI) over the last 24 hours, reaching an impressive $117.8 million. Delving deeper into the distribution, Binance leads the pack with $69.6 million in open interest, closely followed by Bybit at $30.2 million and OKX at $13 million. Other platforms contribute to the remaining open interest.

Advertisement

While the surge in total open interest points toward heightened investor activity, it is essential to note that the specific breakdown between short and long positions remains unclear at this time. This lack of detailed information adds an element of mystery to the current market sentiment surrounding the NEAR protocol.

Investors and analysts alike will be closely monitoring the market dynamics of NEAR in the coming days to gauge the sustainability of its recent gains. The cryptocurrency's performance may provide valuable insights into broader market trends, especially as the crypto landscape continues to evolve and adapt. Overall, NEAR's upward trajectory positions it as a key player to watch in the competitive cryptocurrency space.

#NEAR Protocol News #NEARUSD
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image XRP Price Rally Ahead? New Hidden Technical Signal Is Here
2023/12/20 13:28
XRP Price Rally Ahead? New Hidden Technical Signal Is Here
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SOL Price Skyrockets: Bears Liquidated Massively as Solana Dethrones XRP
2023/12/20 13:28
SOL Price Skyrockets: Bears Liquidated Massively as Solana Dethrones XRP
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum (ETH) Tests Major Breakout Zone, Analyst Anticipates $3,500 Target
2023/12/20 13:28
Ethereum (ETH) Tests Major Breakout Zone, Analyst Anticipates $3,500 Target
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million
XRP Price Rally Ahead? New Hidden Technical Signal Is Here
XRP Price Rally Ahead? New Hidden Technical Signal Is Here
SOL Price Skyrockets: Bears Liquidated Massively as Solana Dethrones XRP
SOL Price Skyrockets: Bears Liquidated Massively as Solana Dethrones XRP
Ethereum (ETH) Tests Major Breakout Zone, Analyst Anticipates $3,500 Target
Ethereum (ETH) Tests Major Breakout Zone, Analyst Anticipates $3,500 Target
Six Years of CoinEx: Talking with Product Director
Six Years of CoinEx: Talking with Product Director
Charles Hoskinson Disappointed in Biggest Report of Year
Charles Hoskinson Disappointed in Biggest Report of Year
Wild Bitcoin Statement About BTC ETF by Anthony Pompliano Follows BTC Rise Close to $43,000
Wild Bitcoin Statement About BTC ETF by Anthony Pompliano Follows BTC Rise Close to $43,000
Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions Made by Samson Mow
Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions Made by Samson Mow
Shiba Inu Eyes Whopping 4.8 Trillion SHIB Flow into Whale Wallets Overnight
Shiba Inu Eyes Whopping 4.8 Trillion SHIB Flow into Whale Wallets Overnight
Messari Top Crypto Analysts Name Four Tokens They Are Bullish on: RNDR, Solana and More
Messari Top Crypto Analysts Name Four Tokens They Are Bullish on: RNDR, Solana and More
Show all
Advertisement
AD