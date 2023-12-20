NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a significant market move, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) has experienced a substantial surge of 17.72% in the last 24 hours, pushing its current price to $2.83. The cryptocurrency's trading volume has concurrently spiked by an impressive 173.49%, reaching $483.15 million. Moreover, its market capitalization has seen a notable 18.06% increase, standing at $2.86 billion.

This surge in both price and trading activity suggests a heightened level of market participation and investor interest in the NEAR protocol. The cryptocurrency, known for its unique approach to blockchain technology, places a strong emphasis on scalability and user-friendly decentralized applications (dApps).

This recent price surge and the subsequent increase in trading volume could be indicative of growing confidence and enthusiasm within the cryptocurrency community regarding NEAR's recent collaborations , technological features and potential use cases.

Increased investor interest

Data obtained from Coinalyze provides additional insights, indicating a robust 47.18% increase in NEAR's total open interest (OI) over the last 24 hours, reaching an impressive $117.8 million. Delving deeper into the distribution, Binance leads the pack with $69.6 million in open interest, closely followed by Bybit at $30.2 million and OKX at $13 million. Other platforms contribute to the remaining open interest.

While the surge in total open interest points toward heightened investor activity, it is essential to note that the specific breakdown between short and long positions remains unclear at this time. This lack of detailed information adds an element of mystery to the current market sentiment surrounding the NEAR protocol.