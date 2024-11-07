    'MSTR Is Bitcoin Treasury Company': Michael Saylor Unveils Key MicroStrategy Plans

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Michael Saylor unveils how MicroStrategy plans to become Bitcoin Treasury
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 13:57
    'MSTR Is Bitcoin Treasury Company': Michael Saylor Unveils Key MicroStrategy Plans
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor, an American businessman, CEO of software giant MicroStrategy and a well-known Bitcoin supporter, released a new post on the topic of the main cryptocurrency. 

    Known for his viral posts on Bitcoin, Saylor revealed today that MicroStrategy is not just a software maker but a real Bitcoin treasury company backed by BTC reserves. The entrepreneur proved his thesis with an argument in the form of a diagram that details the logic behind MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy.

    Related
    New Nonstop Bitcoin ATHs Expected by Samson Mow Soon
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 11:14
    New Nonstop Bitcoin ATHs Expected by Samson Mow Soon
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    'MSTR Is Bitcoin Treasury Company': Michael Saylor Unveils Key MicroStrategy Plans
    Crazy 3 Billion DOGE Acquired by Dogecoin Whales in 24 Hours
    Time to Accumulate ETH Instead of Selling: Tron Founder Justin Sun
    Binance Shares Major Alert for ETH, TRX, AVAX Withdrawals

    As you can see, the essence of the scheme is that MicroStrategy, as a Bitcoin treasury, buys BTC on its balance sheet and, with these reserves, issues various securities, both leveraged and common. The securities include MSTR Options, MSTR ETFs, Spot Bitcoin ETFs and MSTR Convertible Shares, as well as MSTR Dividend and MSTR Fixed. 

    Advertisement

    According to the footnote, the latter two instruments do not yet exist, and it is not yet possible to describe exactly what they entail. However, it is clear that the company has plans to share its profits, which is confirmed by the chart. 

    MicroStrategy, Bitcoin and Michael Saylor

    MicroStrategy's Bitcoin reserves currently stand at 252,220 BTC, which at the current price of around $75,000 per cryptocurrency is worth over $18.91 billion. More than half of that is unrealized profit, while the average purchase price of a company's Bitcoin is approximately $39,266. 

    Related
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Says US Needs Bitcoin Reserve as BTC Price Reaches New ATH
    Wed, 11/06/2024 - 19:39
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Says US Needs Bitcoin Reserve as BTC Price Reaches New ATH
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Undoubtedly, MicroStrategy's case will go down in history as a company that literally rebuilt itself from nothing to become not only a major global software provider but also the first Bitcoin treasury company, as Michael Saylor described it.

    #MicroStrategy News #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 13:54
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses $150 and Stays Bullish, Here's How
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 13:15
    Shytoshi Kusama to Vitalik Buterin: 'Wen 10 Minute Discussion?'
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Syncoin (SNC) Launches Exclusive presale with DAO Governance, Staking, and P2P Encrypted Chats – Join the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Cytonic Secures $8.3 Million Seed Funding to Solve Blockchain Compatibility
    Only 0.01% of People Will Seize This: The Supreme LUCKY PEPE Crypto Talisman!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'MSTR Is Bitcoin Treasury Company': Michael Saylor Unveils Key MicroStrategy Plans
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses $150 and Stays Bullish, Here's How
    Shytoshi Kusama to Vitalik Buterin: 'Wen 10 Minute Discussion?'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD