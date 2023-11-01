Modernized XRP, Xahau (XAH), Achieves Ripple CTO Approval and Major Exchange Listing

In a groundbreaking development for the XRPL ecosystem, the Xahau Network has officially gone live on the mainnet. Xahau, which is based on a fork of the open-source XRP Ledger codebase, is set to revolutionize the landscape of smart contracts within the XRPL ecosystem.

A key highlight of this milestone is the introduction of the XAH token, designed to incentivize early adopters and enhance the capabilities of smart contracts on the network. This token, formerly known as XRP+, is positioned as a modernized iteration of XRP within the Xahau network, offering a fresh perspective on XRPL's capabilities.

Not without contradictions

The launch of Xahau stirred passionate discussions within the XRP community, with many enthusiasts expressing concerns about the apparent lack of involvement and coverage from Ripple, a dominant player in the XRPL space.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz was quick to address these concerns, emphasizing the full support of Hooks, an essential add-on that enables smart contract implementation on Xahau. He expressed confidence in Xahau's decision-making and emphasized its significance for Hooks, asserting, "I don't see how you can not support the Xahau network."

I don't think validators are voting out of politics right now. That would be such a counterproductive thing to do I just can't see it.



I think Xahau made very good decisions and I can't think of any better path forward for hooks. Unless you think hooks should die (and I… — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 1, 2023

Amid the discussions in the XRP community, major crypto exchange Bitrue seized the opportunity, announcing the listing of XAH. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the history of XRPL, as XAH becomes the first new ecosystem token to secure a major exchange listing, with Bitrue reporting a total volume exceeding a staggering billion and a half dollars.