Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Modernized XRP, Xahau (XAH), Achieves Ripple CTO Approval and Major Exchange Listing

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple CTO David Schwartz endorses Xahau (XAH) as 'modernized XRP' scores big exchange listing
Wed, 11/01/2023 - 12:34
Modernized XRP, Xahau (XAH), Achieves Ripple CTO Approval and Major Exchange Listing
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a groundbreaking development for the XRPL ecosystem, the Xahau Network has officially gone live on the mainnet. Xahau, which is based on a fork of the open-source XRP Ledger codebase, is set to revolutionize the landscape of smart contracts within the XRPL ecosystem.

Related
XRP Ledger Sidechain Xahau Now Live in Mainnet

A key highlight of this milestone is the introduction of the XAH token, designed to incentivize early adopters and enhance the capabilities of smart contracts on the network. This token, formerly known as XRP+, is positioned as a modernized iteration of XRP within the Xahau network, offering a fresh perspective on XRPL's capabilities.

Not without contradictions

The launch of Xahau stirred passionate discussions within the XRP community, with many enthusiasts expressing concerns about the apparent lack of involvement and coverage from Ripple, a dominant player in the XRPL space.

Advertisement

Related
1 Billion XRP Unlocked by Ripple, XRP Price Reacts With 3% Drop

Ripple CTO David Schwartz was quick to address these concerns, emphasizing the full support of Hooks, an essential add-on that enables smart contract implementation on Xahau. He expressed confidence in Xahau's decision-making and emphasized its significance for Hooks, asserting, "I don't see how you can not support the Xahau network."

Amid the discussions in the XRP community, major crypto exchange Bitrue seized the opportunity, announcing the listing of XAH. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the history of XRPL, as XAH becomes the first new ecosystem token to secure a major exchange listing, with Bitrue reporting a total volume exceeding a staggering billion and a half dollars.

#XRP News #XRP #XRPL #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Crypto Bull Market Might Cool Off, Says Ex-Ark Invest Analyst
2023/11/01 12:34
Crypto Bull Market Might Cool Off, Says Ex-Ark Invest Analyst
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Provides Major Update on XRP Case Versus SEC: Here's What's Next
2023/11/01 12:34
Ripple Provides Major Update on XRP Case Versus SEC: Here's What's Next
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Solana (SOL) Rose 62% in October, Here's What Might Further Its Climb
2023/11/01 12:34
Solana (SOL) Rose 62% in October, Here's What Might Further Its Climb
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD