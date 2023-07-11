MINA Surges 17% as BTC/MINA Pair Listed by Largest Korean Exchange

Yuri Molchan
Upbit has announced that it now supports BTC/MINA pair, token's price skyrockets
Upbit has announced that it now supports BTC/MINA pair, token's price skyrockets
Mina Protocol is a minimal "succinct blockchain," whose goal is to help dApps operate in a more efficient way. CoinMarketCap describes Mina as the world's largest DLT platform since its goal is to "remain constant despite growth in usage." Mina was launched in October 2020, when it rebranded from the Coda Protocol.

The price of the MINA token has surged to a peak of 16.86% over the past 24 hours. It happened as the largest crypto exchange in South Korea announced the listing of this cryptocurrency.

Upbit lists MINA-based pair, MINA price jumps

Chinese journalist and crypto blogger Colin Wu spread the word about this on his Twitter page. The trading opened on July 11 at 4:00 p.m. KST — that was 7:00 a.m. UTC.

A blog post by Upbit says that deposits can only be made from the Mina protocol and not from other chains that support this token, such as BNB Chain.

Over the past 24 hours, the price of MINA made a massive jump, rising by almost 17% and hitting a peak of $0.505. By now, the coin has lost 5.48%, trading at $0.477 on the Binance exchange.

This growth was preceded by a large 17.47% decline, which happened between July 5 and July 10.

About the author
Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

