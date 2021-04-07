ENG
RU

Mike Novogratz Warns About "Total Chaos," with Bitcoin Rocketing to the Moon and Dollar Crashing

News
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 05:57
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Mike Novogratz expects one percent of the global wealth to be in crypto by the end of 2021
Mike Novogratz Warns About "Total Chaos," with Bitcoin Rocketing to the Moon and Dollar Crashing
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

During his most recent Bloomberg interview, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz warned that steepening yield curves could create “total chaos on the streets”:    

I don’t want to see the world fall apart. I don’t want to see yield curves steepen like crazy and the dollar sell way off, and Bitcoin rocket, you know, to the moon because it’s gonna be total chaos on the streets, but that’s what we are watching.   

Novogratz says investors are betting on the probability of such a doomsday scenario getting “a little bit higher”:

When people lose trust, yields go straight up. Or currencies. Look what happened to the Turkish lira over the last year.

Bitcoin won’t be used for buying shoes

Novogratz predicts a war in payments between stablecoins and central bank digital currencies.

The billionaire sees Bitcoin as a hedge against egregious money printing, not as a payment method:

I don’t think that Bitcoin is going to be what we use to buy shoes, or, you know, sunglasses or Diet Cokes.

Related
Bitcoin Tycoon Mike Novogratz Takes Interest in Cardano (ADA)

One percent of the global wealth

As reported by U.Today, the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies surpassed $2 trillion for the first time on Apr. 5.  

The former hedge fund manager expects crypto to eventually reach one percent of the global wealth by the end of 2021.

Speaking of Bitcoin’s recent weakness, Novogratz claims that it’s just some money “moving around the system”:

People are doing the same thing that we did when we started again. They learn about Bitcoin, they make money, then they see what else is out there. They about the Ethereum project. They start putting some chips there, and now they are putting money into NFTs, they are putting money into DeFi, and all over the whole ecosystem.

#Bitcoin News #Mike Novogratz
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image US Television Celebrity La La Anthony Owns Bitcoin, Expects It to Hit $200,000
News
04/01/2021 - 09:41

US Television Celebrity La La Anthony Owns Bitcoin, Expects It to Hit $200,000
Yuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin Hits $60,000, Ethereum Reaches $2,000 on the Same Day
News
04/02/2021 - 08:13

Bitcoin Hits $60,000, Ethereum Reaches $2,000 on the Same Day
Yuri Molchan
article image Nexo Sued for "Unlawful" Suspension of XRP Payments
News
04/04/2021 - 08:29

Nexo Sued for "Unlawful" Suspension of XRP Payments
Alex Dovbnya
thecryptobuds