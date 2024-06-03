Michael Saylor Spotlights Major Investment Board's Bet on Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB) has made a crucial pivot to invest in spot Bitcoin ETF products, carving out a rare space in the traditional finance sector. This move was specifically spotlighted by Michael Saylor, who described the firm as a "fiscally sound pension fund" that sees the value of Bitcoin.

Advertisement

As a $180 billion investment fund, SWIB has injected the sum of $162 million to buy shares of BlackRock and Grayscale Investments. Commenting on this move, Marquette University Professor Emeritus David Krause noted that more investment funds in other states are likely to make a related pivot in the long term.

When asked if the volatility of Bitcoin is a concern in an interview on the Here & Now Show of the PBS Wisconsin Channel, Professor Krause noted that almost all traditional assets are volatile in some way. He believes that the fact that Bitcoin is more volatile in nature does not make it less viable as a major portfolio boost.

The finance professor also noted that the allocation of Bitcoin in SWIB’s portfolio is much less than its total Assets Under Management (AUM). He believes that for any major risk to be recorded, the fund or any other major institutional investor may have to inject close to 1-3% of the AUM in the asset.

Fiscally sound pension funds see the value of #Bitcoin.pic.twitter.com/kPkUUfocN6 — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) June 3, 2024

Many mainstream financial giants are also reasonably warming up to Bitcoin, as showcased in the past few weeks. Susquehanna International Group (SIG), for instance, invested a total of $1 billion across the different spot Bitcoin ETF issuers. Besides, SIG, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and even UBS have upped their respective antes as relates to the spot Bitcoin ETF.

While Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy pioneered Wall Street embrace of the digital currency, the presence of many investors might help the coin achieve the projected $500,000 mark by 2025, according to Chamath Palihapitiya.