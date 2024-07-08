Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin Surges 5%, Reaching $57,660

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Renowned Bitcoiner Michael Saylor has issued statement as Bitcoin plunges and then recovers, causing market turbulence
    Mon, 8/07/2024 - 13:54
    Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin Surges 5%, Reaching $57,660
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, prominent Bitcoin supporter and executive chairman of MicroStrategy business intelligence behemoth, has made a BTC maximalist statement about the ability of Bitcoin to be transported anywhere in the world, including the graveyard, apparently.

    This coincided with Bitcoin first plummeting in the last 24 hours and then recovering its losses today as BTC printed a $1,000 green candle. That impressive rise was followed by a 1.5% decline and Bitcoin shedding around $800. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is changing hands at $57,140 at the time of writing.

    Related
    24,400 ETH From Ancient ICO Transferred to Large Exchanges at Astonishing Price Surge
    Mon, 07/08/2024 - 10:34
    24,400 ETH From Ancient ICO Transferred to Large Exchanges at Astonishing Price Surge
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Tether CEO Issues Scary AI Warning
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Among Top Crypto Laggards as Market Sees Severe Downturn
    Enormous Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback, Bitcoin (BTC) at $58,000, but Don't Celebrate Too Early, Ethereum Below $3,000 Again
    German Government Can’t Stop Selling Bitcoin

    Michael Saylor issues BTC statement

    Michael Saylor commented on Bitcoin’s feature of being easily transported in large amounts anywhere, unlike physical gold or cash. He wrote in his tweet: “They say you can't take it with you. They were right—until #Bitcoin.”

    Digital Asset Manager CEO Eric Weiss commented on Saylor’s tweet, agreeing with the vocal Bitcoin evangelist. Weiss voiced what Saylor chose not to mention: "Bitcoin is the only true 'bearer asset' ever. You can literally take it to the grave."

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Issues Crucial Statement on Bleeding Cryptocurrency Market
    Mon, 07/08/2024 - 08:09
    Dogecoin Founder Issues Crucial Statement on Bleeding Cryptocurrency Market
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    German Bitcoin sales continue

    A smart whale tracker on the X social media platform, Lookonchain, has spotted a new Bitcoin sale made by the German government. The assets were moved to the Coinbase and Bitstamp exchanges earlier today. 

    According to the source, the government transferred 1,000 BTC in total (the equivalent of $55.8 million), and half of that sum in Bitcoin went to the aforementioned cryptocurrency trading platforms.

    Yesterday, Bitcoiner and JAN3 boss Samson Mow tweeted that he does not believe that the current Bitcoin correction was triggered by natural causes. He pointed out that the Bitcoin sales made by the German and the U.S. governments and then the Bitcoin transfers initiated by the defunct Mt. Gox exchange unleashed their effects on the market at practically the same time, dumping large amounts of BTC on the market and artificially pushing the asset’s price down deep.

    However, in a tweet published later on Sunday, he recommended that the community not fixate on the Mt. Gox Bitcoin transactions but rather begin stacking Sats since the “Bitcoin supply is constrained, constantly decreasing, and demand is increasing.” Mow added that Mt. Gox coins are, as of now, just being transferred and are likely being redistributed, not sold.

    #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image 300 Million XRP Suddenly Shift as Price Awaits Next Move
    Jul 8, 2024 - 13:47
    300 Million XRP Suddenly Shift as Price Awaits Next Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Inflows Skyrocket as Investors See Buying Opportunity
    Jul 8, 2024 - 13:47
    XRP Inflows Skyrocket as Investors See Buying Opportunity
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image DOGE, SHIB and PEPE up for Second Chances
    Jul 8, 2024 - 13:47
    DOGE, SHIB and PEPE up for Second Chances
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    VC Founders Summit Takes Over Singapore: Shaping the Future of Innovation!
    BC.GAME Announces the Partnership with Leicester City and New $BC Token!
    Nervos Network (CKB): Behind the Soaring Hashrate, What Makes This Project Attractive to Miners?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin Surges 5%, Reaching $57,660
    300 Million XRP Suddenly Shift as Price Awaits Next Move
    XRP Inflows Skyrocket as Investors See Buying Opportunity
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD