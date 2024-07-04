Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Issues Important 'Bitcoin Independence' Message: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Michael Saylor addressed US Bitcoin community with 'Bitcoin Independence' message
    Thu, 4/07/2024 - 15:26
    Michael Saylor Issues Important 'Bitcoin Independence' Message: Details
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Renowned Bitcoin advocate and founder of MicroStrategy behemoth Michael Saylor has issued one of his daily BTC tweets. This time, he addressed the Bitcoin community with a “BTC independence” message.

    Saylor’s tweet caught Bitcoiners' attention as they discussed the current heavy Bitcoin price correction that has been intensifying this week as the sell-off continues.

    Related
    Thu, 07/04/2024 - 08:08
    Dogecoin Founder Makes Crucial Bitcoin Statement as BTC Plummets
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 257% in Whale Activity as Bears Hit Crypto Market
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Crucial Bitcoin Warning for Bulls
    Samson Mow Reveals What's Happening to Bitcoin As It Drops Towards $57,000
    Bitcoin to $10 Million? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki Says Yes

    Saylor talks "Bitcoin independence"

    Michael Saylor has published a tweet to the U.S. Bitcoin community congratulating them on U.S. Independence Day, July 4. A hint at potential financial independence that could be brought by the world’s flagship digital currency in the future is also meant in the tweet, it seems.

    The tweet contains a picture of an American flag and a Bitcoin symbol painted on it. Despite the massive Bitcoin sell-off that is taking place this week, MicroStrategy executive chairman Saylor remains optimistic as he continues to apply long-term holding plans to Bitcoin at his company.

    MicroStrategy continues to buy BTC quite regularly now, and in June, as reported by U.Today, the company made another move on the market, scooping up 11,931 BTC, paying roughly $786 million for it. The crypto was purchased at an average price of $65,883. The hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars used for this massive Bitcoin acquisition came from the proceeds from the convertible notes sold to investors in June and excess cash, according to Saylor.

    Related
    Thu, 07/04/2024 - 09:58
    Samson Mow Reveals What's Happening to Bitcoin As It Drops Towards $57,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bearish Bitcoin market performance

    Since this week started, the largest cryptocurrency BTC has lost almost 10% of its price, plunging from the $63,630 area to $57,300, where it is changing hands as of this writing. Today’s Bitcoin decline alone constitutes more than 5%, and it started with a big red candle on an hourly chart.

    Massive sell-off across the cryptocurrency market are taking place as Bitcoin miners are dumping their BTC reserves and freshly mined coins, along with long-term BTC holders, according to data provided by analyst Charles Edwards, founder of the Capriole Investments fund. Edwards stated that it is these sales in particular that continue pushing the Bitcoin price downward.

    However, Bitcoiner Samson Mow believes that the crypto market will absorb all of these staggering Bitcoin sales. In today’s tweet, he shared an impression that BTC whales on the Bitfinex exchange are buying all the Bitcoin that is being sold now.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 257% in Whale Activity as Bears Hit Crypto Market
    Jul 4, 2024 - 15:20
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 257% in Whale Activity as Bears Hit Crypto Market
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Former Goldman Sachs Analyst Slams XRP and ADA as 'Cult Meme Coins'
    Jul 4, 2024 - 15:20
    Former Goldman Sachs Analyst Slams XRP and ADA as 'Cult Meme Coins'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image 1,166,666% Profit Wakes up Ancient Bitcoin Whale
    Jul 4, 2024 - 15:20
    1,166,666% Profit Wakes up Ancient Bitcoin Whale
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pandiana $PNDA Token Presale Goes Live, Set To Overthrow Bonk, WIF, Slothana & BOME On Solana
    Venom Expands into India with Dual Listings on WazirX and CoinDCX
    Bybit Institutional Makes Dual Sponsorship for Swiss Summer Web3Fest and Crypto Valley Conference
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Issues Important 'Bitcoin Independence' Message: Details
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 257% in Whale Activity as Bears Hit Crypto Market
    Former Goldman Sachs Analyst Slams XRP and ADA as 'Cult Meme Coins'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD