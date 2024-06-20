Max Keiser Issues Warning to Argentina's President Against Ethereum

Argentinian President Javier Milei has expressed his support for the free competition of currencies, including Bitcoin. This announcement has been well received by many in the cryptocurrency community. However, Max Keiser, a well-known Bitcoin advocate and advisor to the president of El Salvador, has advised Milei to be cautious about including other cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum.

Keiser has described ETH as a scam, warning that its inclusion could slow Argentina's progress in the digital currency sector. He suggests that while Milei's endorsement of BTC is a positive step, the president should reconsider his stance on supporting multiple cryptocurrencies.

According to Keiser, many Bitcoin enthusiasts initially supported various digital currencies before eventually focusing solely on BTC.

This is not the first time Keiser has criticized Milei's crypto policy. He previously raised concerns about Milei's decision to mandate the registration of all Bitcoin and crypto platforms in Argentina, arguing that this approach could have negative repercussions due to what he perceives as a lack of deep understanding of Bitcoin's unique characteristics.

Despite these criticisms, President Milei remains committed to his vision of a free market where individuals and businesses can choose their preferred currency. He believes that allowing the use of different units, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, will spur innovation and economic growth.

Earlier this year, Argentina took an important step by removing taxes on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, signaling a shift toward a more favorable regulatory environment for digital assets.