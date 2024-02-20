Advertisement
AD

Massive Crypto Seizure Takes Place During LockBit Ransomware Takedown

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
National Crime Agency (NCA) has delivered significant blow to cybercrime world by seizing cryptocurrency assets tied to infamous LockBit ransomware group
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 16:45
Massive Crypto Seizure Takes Place During LockBit Ransomware Takedown
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has orchestrated a significant seizure of cryptocurrency assets linked to the notorious LockBit ransomware group.

This operation, which is part of a broader international effort to dismantle the world's most detrimental cybercrime network, has resulted in the freezing of over 200 cryptocurrency accounts associated with LockBit. 

Global ransomware network 

LockBit's operation, thriving on the anonymity and liquidity of cryptocurrencies, shows the challenges law enforcement officers face in tackling cybercrime. 

The group, which is known for its widespread ransomware attacks, has inflicted billions in financial losses globally. 

Related
Cardano Skyrockets 33% in Volume as Market Anticipates Breaking News

Its ransomware-as-a-service model facilitated a global network of affiliates to launch attacks, demanding ransom in cryptocurrency. 

This method not only allowed for the rapid monetization of criminal activities but also posed significant hurdles for tracking and recovery efforts. 

The NCA's seizure of cryptocurrency assets linked to LockBit represents a critical step in disrupting the economic foundations of such cybercriminal enterprises. 

By targeting the financial underpinnings of LockBit's operations, the operation has not only neutralized a major threat but also set a precedent for future actions against similar groups.

Darling of cybercriminals  

The leading cryptocurrency has increasingly become a linchpin in the operation of ransomware attacks, offering cybercriminals the veil of anonymity they crave for extorting payments from their victims. 

This preference is not merely for the anonymity it offers but also for the efficiency and speed with which these illicit transactions can be executed. The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies means that they operate outside the traditional banking system

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin has been identified by SEC Chair Gary Gensler as leading the ransomware market. 

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Crime
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Coinbase Commerce Delisting of DOGE and LTC; What's Behind Move?
2024/02/20 16:47
Coinbase Commerce Delisting of DOGE and LTC; What's Behind Move?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Long-Dormant ETH Whale Reactivates $10.4 Million Wallet
2024/02/20 16:47
Long-Dormant ETH Whale Reactivates $10.4 Million Wallet
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Major Swiss Bank Makes Historic Dive into Crypto
2024/02/20 16:47
Major Swiss Bank Makes Historic Dive into Crypto
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
RHUNA Launches to Revolutionize the Events and Entertainment Industry with Fintech Innovation
Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse Lands $3M In Private Round To Bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ To Life
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Massive Crypto Seizure Takes Place During LockBit Ransomware Takedown
Coinbase Commerce Delisting of DOGE and LTC; What's Behind Move?
Long-Dormant ETH Whale Reactivates $10.4 Million Wallet
Show all