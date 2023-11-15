Does the Fake XRP ETF Filing Highlight Demand for More Crypto ETFs? This New Altcoin Looks to Capitalize

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The information on this page is not endorsed or supported by U.Today, and U.Today is not responsible or liable for any inaccuracies, poor quality, advertising, products or other materials found within the publication. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company. U.Today is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the article.

The Cointelegraph intern strikes again.

A false filing indicating that BlackRock was launching an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) briefly caused the XRP price to surge, before quickly falling once the report was debunked.

Image by Bybit

The confusion began late on November 13th, when a Delaware filing surfaced showing BlackRock had registered an "iShares XRP Trust." This led to speculation that the asset manager was on the verge of launching an XRP ETF product.

XRP Price Pumps, Dumps

The news quickly spread across crypto X, with multiple influencers and analysts pointing to the trust registration. In response, XRP prices spiked 15% within minutes, rallying from $0.65 to $0.75 on some exchanges.

However, the gains were short-lived. Within another 30 minutes, the filing was confirmed as fake by sources like Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. He indicated BlackRock had no plans for an XRP ETF as of today.

By the time the dust settled, XRP had relinquished all its gains from the initial jump. But trading volumes still saw a pronounced, if temporary, uptick. Some analysts believe this was fueled by leveraged traders rushing to capitalize on the ETF rumor.

Image by CoinMarketCap

When the report was invalidated, an estimated $6 million worth of long positions were liquidated according to market data. This highlights how a single false filing can impact broader crypto prices and sentiment.

The humorous saga quickly became the stuff of memes , but does underscore investors' strong appetite for access to crypto assets through traditional ETF structures.

Demand For An XRP ETF

While the XRP trust registration was fabricated, it underscores real investor appetite for access to digital assets through ETFs. Products tracking BTC and ETH in particular have faced immense demand, but have yet to be approved by the SEC.

BlackRock itself signaled interest in the space by filing for a spot Ether ETF on November 9th. This was an official filing, confirming the asset manager seeks to expand beyond just bitcoin exposure.

The XRP episode also comes just days before a deadline for the SEC to approve or reject a spot bitcoin ETF. The latest review window ends on November 17th, leaving only limited time for a decision.

If no ruling is made, it would extend the years-long wait for a spot bitcoin ETF. This possibility may be fueling impatience among traders, potentially leading to preemptive selling.

Others speculate investors could be taking profits to have cash on hand to buyback crypto at lower prices if an approval triggers heavy buying. But many analysts, including Bloomberg ones, remain confident the SEC will finally give the green light in early 2024.

