March Madness for XRP: $2.2 Billion Market Cap Boost Raises Eyebrows

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP stuns crypto market with $2.2 billion surge in March madness
Fri, 8/03/2024 - 14:10
In a startling surge, the capitalization of the renowned cryptocurrency XRP witnessed a remarkable uptick, swelling by over $2.2 billion within the initial week of March. Data sourced from CoinMarketCap unveils that XRP catapulted into the spring season, boasting a capitalization of $31.92 billion. 

However, by the onset of March 8, this figure had soared to a staggering $34.2 billion. This meteoric rise translates to a noteworthy 7% surge within a mere week, an impressive feat considering the asset's already substantial valuation.

Presently, XRP commands the position of the sixth largest crypto asset on the market. To put this into perspective, in the global hierarchy of company capitalizations, XRP would find itself nestled around the 566th spot, akin to the stature of corporate giants like Chinese tech titan Baidu and British banking stalwart Barclays.

""
XRP Market Cap by CoinMarketCap

The surge in XRP's capitalization correlates directly with the surge in its price. Since the advent of spring, XRP has witnessed an incremental increase of nearly 7%, with the maximum surge this week marking a staggering 14%. Consequently, the token now commands a price hovering around $0.63.

While USDC and Cardano (ADA) loom closely in the market capitalization rankings, the gap between them and XRP remains substantial, measured in billions of dollars. To ascend a rank higher, XRP must surpass Solana (SOL), whose market capitalization presently exceeds a formidable $64 billion.

The astounding growth in XRP's market cap has undoubtedly turned heads within the cryptocurrency sphere, sparking discussions about the underlying factors driving this surge. 

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

