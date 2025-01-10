Advertisement
AD

    Major Distilling Company to Start Holding Bitcoin

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A Washington-based distillery has adopted MicroStrategy's Bitcoin playbook
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 18:48
    A
    A
    A
    Major Distilling Company to Start Holding Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Heritage Distilling, a Nasdaq-listed craft distillery, has announced that its board of directors has made a decision to start holding Bitcoin as a strategic asset. 

    Advertisement

    The Washington-based distillery will also start accepting Bitcoin payments in order to potentially attract a new set of buyers. 

    The company has noted that a new accounting rule will allow it to report Bitcoin holdings at market value. This will make it easier for the distillery to hold the cryptocurrency when it comes to accounting. 

    HOT Stories
    US Congressman Discloses XRP, SOL, and BTC Holdings
    Major Distilling Company to Start Holding Bitcoin
    Massive Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 6 Years: Details
    'Buy The Future', Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Insists

    The company's shares are down 4.61% following the Friday announcement. 

    Advertisement

    Heritage Distilling is known for such brands as Elk Rider and Chocolate Whiskey.

    Matthew Sigel, head of digital research at VanEck, says that it remains to be seen how much BTC the company might actually buy if there is no turnaround in profitability.

    Related
    Breaking: MicroStrategy Buys More Than 1,000 BTC as Benchmark Announces Massive Price Target
    Mon, 01/06/2025 - 13:14
    Breaking: MicroStrategy Buys More Than 1,000 BTC as Benchmark Announces Massive Price Target
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The alcohol industry started embracing crypto a long time ago. Kensington-based Philadelphia Brewing Company, for instance, became the very first Bitcoin company to start accepting the original cryptocurrency as payment all the way back in 2014.

    As reported by U.Today, a Japanese branch of Ernst & Young introduced a blockchain-powered service for detecting bogus products. 

    Last year, Roehill Springs, a British family-run gin distillery, started using blockchain to ensure water clarity. 

    When it comes to corporate Bitcoin adoption, very few non-crypto companies have moved in this direction so far. However, there are still some minor companies that have decided to take a page out of MicroStrategy's playbook. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 10, 2025 - 20:53
    US Congressman Discloses XRP, SOL, and BTC Holdings
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 10, 2025 - 16:12
    XRP Forms Bullish Pennant, Next Stop $4.5? Possible Scenarios
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India’s $1 Trillion Digital Market
    Coin Corner - Your Go-To Cryptocurrency Wallet & Exchange Solution
    LBank Unveils Brand Evolution, Empowering Advanced Trading Experience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    US Congressman Discloses XRP, SOL, and BTC Holdings
    Major Distilling Company to Start Holding Bitcoin
    XRP Forms Bullish Pennant, Next Stop $4.5? Possible Scenarios
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD