Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Lunex Network (LNEX) Pre-Sale Hits New Milestone as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe (PEPE) Set Local Tops

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Lunex Network (LNEX) community welcomes new pre-sale phase
    Mon, 9/12/2024 - 22:47
    Lunex Network (LNEX) Pre-Sale Hits New Milestone as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe (PEPE) Set Local Tops
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The market community demonstrates bullish sentiment for Shiba Inu (SHIB). This powerful force in the meme coin market may surge to $0.01 soon. Meanwhile, investors also turn to Pepe (PEPE).

    At the same time, Lunex Network (LNEX) pre-sale demonstrates solid traction.

    While PEPE is another one of the meme coin titans, LNEX is a presale opportunity.  

    HOT Stories
    120 Million XRP Grabbed on Dip as Whales' Activity Picks Up
    Cardano Constitution Finally Accepted: What to Know
    Key Driver for Bitcoin (BTC) Omega Candle Named by Samson Mow
    Ethereum (ETH) $4,000 Comeback: What's Next? Did Bitcoin (BTC) Reach Top? Solana (SOL) Finally Breaks Downtrend

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) might set new targets in 2025

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the best meme coins. CoinMarketCap shows that the Shiba Inu price surged over 70% in the past month. During that time, its value moved between $0.000016 and $0.000027.

    Advertisement

    Market experts also made some bullish Shiba Inu price predictions. They said that this meme coin may potentially reach $0.01. Although they did not give a time frame, this prediction still excited many traders.

    TradingView data also shows this bullish trend for the Shiba Inu crypto continues. This meme coin is currently valued above its 10-day EMA ($0.0000272). Additionally, its MACD level sits at 0.0000018, which is in the buy zone and suggests a good entry point for buyers.

    Pepe (PEPE) price movement demonstrates strength of buyers

    Pepe (PEPE) is another meme coin worth mentioning. The price of Pepe has jumped from $0.0000080 to $0.000019 as per CoinMarketCap. This is nearly a 150% rise in just a few weeks.

    The technical analysis for Pepe (PEPE) is also showing good signs. According to TradingView, this meme coin is valued above its 30-day EMA ($0.000017) and its 50-day EMA ($0.000015). This could mean that the bullish trend for the Pepe crypto may continue.

    Lunex Network (LNEX) opens new opportunities for DeFi fans

    Lunex Network (LNEX) aims to dominate the DeFi field and capitalize on its growth. To do this, it will launch an innovative non-custodial crypto exchange connecting all isolated blockchains. On this platform, users will be able to trade tokens across all these blockchains in total privacy thanks to no sign-up KYC checks.

    The LNEX native token will power this platform. Those who hold it will get governance voting rights, discounts, and passive income via staking. These benefits are attracting many traders, as millions of LNEX tokens have been sold so far.

    While Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) may see good growth soon, experts think Lunex Network (LNEX) will stand out. This rookie will have actual utility, which is desirable right now, plus a smaller market cap. Therefore, LNEX may need less money for its price to rise. 

    Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Lunex Network (LNEX) Presale Today!

    Website: Lunex Network

    Telegram: Join Lunex’s Telegram Community

    X: Follow Lunex On X

    #Lunex Network
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 7, 2024 - 20:00
    120 Million XRP Grabbed on Dip as Whales' Activity Picks Up
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 7, 2024 - 16:00
    60.9 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, What Is Happening?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AML Wallet Risk Checker
    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    120 Million XRP Grabbed on Dip as Whales' Activity Picks Up
    60.9 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, What Is Happening?
    85 Trillion SHIB Might Be Activated if Shiba Inu Makes This Move
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD