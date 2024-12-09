Lunex Network (LNEX) Pre-Sale Hits New Milestone as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe (PEPE) Set Local Tops

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market community demonstrates bullish sentiment for Shiba Inu (SHIB). This powerful force in the meme coin market may surge to $0.01 soon. Meanwhile, investors also turn to Pepe (PEPE).

At the same time, Lunex Network (LNEX) pre-sale demonstrates solid traction.

While PEPE is another one of the meme coin titans, LNEX is a presale opportunity.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) might set new targets in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the best meme coins. CoinMarketCap shows that the Shiba Inu price surged over 70% in the past month. During that time, its value moved between $0.000016 and $0.000027.

Market experts also made some bullish Shiba Inu price predictions. They said that this meme coin may potentially reach $0.01. Although they did not give a time frame, this prediction still excited many traders.

TradingView data also shows this bullish trend for the Shiba Inu crypto continues. This meme coin is currently valued above its 10-day EMA ($0.0000272). Additionally, its MACD level sits at 0.0000018, which is in the buy zone and suggests a good entry point for buyers.

Pepe (PEPE) price movement demonstrates strength of buyers

Pepe (PEPE) is another meme coin worth mentioning. The price of Pepe has jumped from $0.0000080 to $0.000019 as per CoinMarketCap. This is nearly a 150% rise in just a few weeks.

The technical analysis for Pepe (PEPE) is also showing good signs. According to TradingView, this meme coin is valued above its 30-day EMA ($0.000017) and its 50-day EMA ($0.000015). This could mean that the bullish trend for the Pepe crypto may continue.

Lunex Network (LNEX) opens new opportunities for DeFi fans

Lunex Network (LNEX) aims to dominate the DeFi field and capitalize on its growth. To do this, it will launch an innovative non-custodial crypto exchange connecting all isolated blockchains. On this platform, users will be able to trade tokens across all these blockchains in total privacy thanks to no sign-up KYC checks.

The LNEX native token will power this platform. Those who hold it will get governance voting rights, discounts, and passive income via staking. These benefits are attracting many traders, as millions of LNEX tokens have been sold so far.

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) may see good growth soon, experts think Lunex Network (LNEX) will stand out. This rookie will have actual utility, which is desirable right now, plus a smaller market cap. Therefore, LNEX may need less money for its price to rise.

