LINK Jumps Over MATIC on ETH Whales' List to Turn Most Traded Coin for Them

As reported by WhaleStats, a Twitter account that shares data on the top 1,000 list of richest Ethereum investors, Chainlink's native coin, LINK, has flipped that of Polygon (MATIC) to jump to the spot of the most traded crypto by largest whales betting on Ether.
Meanwhile, MATIC is ahead of LINK on the list of the top 10 assets actively bought by ETH whales.
LINK flips MATIC, preferred by ETH whales again
According to a recent tweet by the aforementioned source, the top 1,000 ETH whales are again trading more LINK than any other cryptocurrency. Over the past few months, three coins have been actively flipping each other on that position: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Chainlink (LINK) and Polygon (MATIC).
Earlier today, SHIB clinched MATIC as the most traded currency, then Polygon's coin recaptured that position, and now MATIC has been exchanged for LINK in that spot.
SHIB, however, remains the asset with the biggest value in USD for the top 1,000 ETH owners.
According to WhaleStats, ETH whales are now holding a cumulative 11,188,073 LINK, which comprises $172,730,386.
MATIC ahead of LINK as top purchased coin
An earlier tweet posted by the WhaleStats service shows that MATIC is far ahead of Chainlink's native coin on another list related to the top 1,000 ETH whales. Polygon's asset is in fourth place among the top 10 cryptocurrencies actively purchased by ETH holders over the past 24 hours.
ETH is in second place here, and LINK comes in ninth.
JUST IN: $LINK @chainlink had flipped $MATIC to be most traded token by 1000 biggest #ETH whales in the last 24hrs
The top 1000 #ETH whales are hodling 11,188,073 #LINK ($172,730,386)
Whales picking millions of MATIC
WhaleStats has also shared that, recently, large ETH whales (on the top 1,000 list) have purchased a total of 2,750,000 MATIC tokens worth $2,100,000.
Two acquisitions of 1,250,000 and 1,050,000 tokens were made by whales ranked 347th and 390th on the WhaleStats scale of the top 1,000 ETH holders. That is the equivalent of $1,764,000.
Top 10 purchased tokens by 1000 biggest #ETH whales in the past 24hrs
🥇 $FRAX
🥈 $ETH
🥉 $USDT
4⃣ $MATIC
5⃣ $USDC
6⃣ $SNX
7⃣ $LRC
8⃣ $ENJ
9⃣ $LINK
🔟 $CVX
