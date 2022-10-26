KNC Price Spikes as Whales Add 20% of Supply, 67% Rise Might Happen: Details

Whales have been adding substantially to their KNC holdings in past few months, showing likely price surge in near future

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Santiment analytics company has tweeted that Kyber Network whales have been quite active over the past three months, adding large amounts of KNC to their stashes. Looking at past charts, the team of analysts predicts that a possible price surge may occur within half a year.

The KNC price is spiking around 7% at the time of writing and is trading at $0.9004, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Image via CoinMarketCap

"67% growth may occur in 6 months"

The tweet unveils that whales that hold between 1 million and 10 million KNC have added a staggering 20% of the total KNC supply to their wallets since the end of July.

Ads

When a similar-scale accumulation took place previously, according to the chart, the price of the token jumped 67% in half a year.