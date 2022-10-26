KNC Price Spikes as Whales Add 20% of Supply, 67% Rise Might Happen: Details

Wed, 10/26/2022 - 10:20
article image
Yuri Molchan
Whales have been adding substantially to their KNC holdings in past few months, showing likely price surge in near future
Santiment analytics company has tweeted that Kyber Network whales have been quite active over the past three months, adding large amounts of KNC to their stashes. Looking at past charts, the team of analysts predicts that a possible price surge may occur within half a year.

The KNC price is spiking around 7% at the time of writing and is trading at $0.9004, according to CoinMarketCap data.

"67% growth may occur in 6 months"

The tweet unveils that whales that hold between 1 million and 10 million KNC have added a staggering 20% of the total KNC supply to their wallets since the end of July.

When a similar-scale accumulation took place previously, according to the chart, the price of the token jumped 67% in half a year.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

