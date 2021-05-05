KFC Canada Says It Now Accepts Dogecoin

KFC Canada says it accepts cash, cards, and Dogecoin

Kentucky Fried Chicken has expanded payment options for its Canadian customers with joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

The fried chicken chain has dabbled in crypto before. Back in January 2018, KFC Canada started advertising a “Bitcoin Bucket” that could be purchased with BTC via BitPay. However, this was only a temporary marketing gimmick.

Dogecoin's merchant adoption has been making great strides as of recently. Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks, electronics retailer Newegg, and internet service provider EasyDNS are among the latest big names that have embraced the meme token.

Earlier today, Dogecoin reached a new all-time high of $0.69.