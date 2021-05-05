KFC Canada Says It Now Accepts Dogecoin

Wed, 05/05/2021 - 17:41
Alex Dovbnya
KFC Canada says it accepts cash, cards, and Dogecoin

Kentucky Fried Chicken has expanded payment options for its Canadian customers with joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

KFC
Image by @kfc_canada

The fried chicken chain has dabbled in crypto before. Back in January 2018, KFC Canada started advertising a “Bitcoin Bucket” that could be purchased with BTC via BitPay. However, this was only a temporary marketing gimmick.           

Dogecoin's merchant adoption has been making great strides as of recently. Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks, electronics retailer Newegg, and internet service provider EasyDNS are among the latest big names that have embraced the meme token.    

Earlier today, Dogecoin reached a new all-time high of $0.69.          



Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

