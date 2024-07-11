Key Reasons Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Price Spike

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, soared to an intraday high of $59,516 due to cooler-than-expected inflation in the U.S.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index (CPI) surprised the market after economists had predicted a 0.1% increase in headline CPI. Instead, the U.S. recorded a negative CPI print in June (the first one since 2020).

Overall, the index experienced a 3% increase on the year-over-year basis, which is lower than that predicted by analysts.

The better-than-expected inflation readings can be attributed to a decline in gas prices and energy.

Fed swaps are now, as expected, pricing in more easing this year after the June CPI numbers. In fact, traders now see a 25% chance of as many as three rate cuts in 2025.

Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the Fed had made "significant progress" in tackling inflation in his prepared testimony before the U.S. Congress. However, Powell has also warned that keeping the restrictive monetary policy in place could damage the economy.

Last week, the leading cryptocurrency experienced a massive plunge to a five-month low of $53,550 due to the double-whammy of Mt. Gox repayments and massive sales initiated by the German state of Saxony. However, the favorable macro picture might provide battered Bitcoin bulls with much-needed respite.

