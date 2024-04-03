KangaMoon's (KANG) Token Novel Pre-Sale Stage Might Look Interesting for Altcoiners in April as Cardano (ADA), Axie Infinity (AXS) Cryptos Set Trading Volume Local Highs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In the turbulent crypto market, Cardano (ADA) and Axie Infinity (AXS) stand out as they recover from below the key support levels, which might lead to the strengthening of increase in their native token prices. Axie Infinity token in particular is finally taking a bullish stance after falling from its monthly highs.

Meanwhile, KangaMoon's (KANG) movement is also in focus for various categories of investors.

KangaMoon’s (KANG) novel pre-sale welcomes investors

Together with the growing interest in meme coins, KangaMoon (KANG) also enters the crypto arena, becoming one of the best new meme coins. As a pioneering solution, KangaMoon introduces the SocialFi element into the meme coin market. In addition, KangaMoon's Play-to-Earn (P2E) platform provides an added value to the competitive gaming scene, enabling gamers to fight for a place on top of the charts.

Upon KangaMoon platform launch, the project aims at turning gaming interest into a source of income through weekly, monthly, and quarterly competitions where players can compete with their personalized in-game characters for massive awards. This interesting gaming ecosystem dubbed as “KangaVerse” features another incredible option that enables the audience to alter game results by betting and predicting, while gaining rewards for successful guesses at the same time.

Currently on sale at the price of only $0.014 alongside a 10% deposit bonus, KangaMoon is compatible with any investor eager to tap into the rapidly-growing P2E market.

Cardano token (ADA) shows resilience as it fights back bearish pressure

Cardano started the month of March by rising to new heights as the token almost priced above its resistance threshold of $0.8011, indicating a potential for further gains. Despite this rise, Cardano went ahead and dropped to lower levels below its support threshold.

However Cardano didn’t stay under support for so long as it has recently appreciated again, holding in a weekly price range of $0.6063 and $0.6819. In the past week, Cardano token has risen by 4.02% and by over 6.23% in the past month.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is taking a bullish turn after falling from monthly highs

Being one of the most engaging DeFi and Play-to-Earn tokens around, Axie Infinity is predicted to have an impressive year of gains due to its innovative P2E mechanism. While Axie Infinity is still over 90% below its ATH, the token is showing resilience and potential to hit higher price levels as it rides this year’s bull market.

Currently Axie Infinity token is holding in a weekly price range of $9.70 and $11.75, as it rose by 26.44% in the past month and over 13.12% in the past week. Ultimately, Axie Infinity is presumed to mirror meteoric gains as it garners more and more adoption on its P2E metaverse.

