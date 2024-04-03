Advertisement
AD

    KangaMoon's (KANG) Token Novel Pre-Sale Stage Might Look Interesting for Altcoiners in April as Cardano (ADA), Axie Infinity (AXS) Cryptos Set Trading Volume Local Highs

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    KangaMoon's (KANG) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in April
    Wed, 3/04/2024 - 13:27
    KangaMoon's (KANG) Token Novel Pre-Sale Stage Might Look Interesting for Altcoiners in April as Cardano (ADA), Axie Infinity (AXS) Cryptos Set Trading Volume Local Highs
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    In the turbulent crypto market, Cardano (ADA) and Axie Infinity (AXS) stand out as they recover from below the key support levels, which might lead to the strengthening of increase in their native token prices. Axie Infinity token in particular is finally taking a bullish stance after falling from its monthly highs. 

    Meanwhile, KangaMoon's (KANG) movement is also in focus for various categories of investors.

    Supporters of KangaMoon (KANG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    KangaMoon’s (KANG) novel pre-sale welcomes investors

    Together with the growing interest in meme coins, KangaMoon (KANG) also enters the crypto arena, becoming one of the best new meme coins. As a pioneering solution, KangaMoon introduces the SocialFi element into the meme coin market. In addition, KangaMoon's Play-to-Earn (P2E) platform provides an added value to the competitive gaming scene, enabling gamers to fight for a place on top of the charts.

    Upon KangaMoon platform launch, the project aims at turning gaming interest into a source of income through weekly, monthly, and quarterly competitions where players can compete with their personalized in-game characters for massive awards. This interesting gaming ecosystem dubbed as “KangaVerse” features another incredible option that enables the audience to alter game results by betting and predicting, while gaining rewards for successful guesses at the same time.

    Currently on sale at the price of only $0.014 alongside a 10% deposit bonus, KangaMoon is compatible with any investor eager to tap into the rapidly-growing P2E market.

    Cardano token (ADA) shows resilience as it fights back bearish pressure 

    Cardano started the month of March by rising to new heights as the token almost priced above its resistance threshold of $0.8011, indicating a potential for further gains. Despite this rise, Cardano went ahead and dropped to lower levels below its support threshold. 

    However Cardano didn’t stay under support for so long as it has recently appreciated again, holding in a weekly price range of $0.6063 and $0.6819.  In the past week, Cardano token has risen by 4.02% and by over 6.23% in the past month.

    Axie Infinity (AXS) is taking a bullish turn after falling from monthly highs

    Being one of the most engaging DeFi and Play-to-Earn tokens around, Axie Infinity is predicted to have an impressive year of gains due to its innovative P2E mechanism. While Axie Infinity is still over 90% below its ATH, the token is showing resilience and potential to hit higher price levels as it rides this year’s bull market. 

    Currently Axie Infinity token is holding in a weekly price range of $9.70 and $11.75, as it rose by 26.44% in the past month and over 13.12% in the past week. Ultimately, Axie Infinity is presumed to mirror meteoric gains as it garners more and more adoption on its P2E metaverse.

    Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!

    Website: https://KangaMoon.com/

    Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/KangaMoonofficial

    #KangaMoon
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    2024/04/03 13:26
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Satoshi Nakamoto's GMX Email Hacked in 2014, Here's Crucial Thing Here: Report
    2024/04/03 13:26
    Satoshi Nakamoto's GMX Email Hacked in 2014, Here's Crucial Thing Here: Report
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu Whales Trigger SHIB Price Rally With Million Dollar Withdrawals
    2024/04/03 13:26
    Shiba Inu Whales Trigger SHIB Price Rally With Million Dollar Withdrawals
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unified Liquidity Platform Range Protocol Unveils Skate: The First Universal Application Layer Powering Apps to Run on All Chains With One State
    Avail Partners With dWallet Network To Introduce Native Bitcoin Rollups to Web3
    Learn about Restaking and Ethereum Infrastructure in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    Satoshi Nakamoto's GMX Email Hacked in 2014, Here's Crucial Thing Here: Report
    Shiba Inu Whales Trigger SHIB Price Rally With Million Dollar Withdrawals
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD