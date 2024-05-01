Advertisement
    KangaMoon (KANG) Preliminary Token Sale Might be On-Boarding New Cohort of Investors in May as Dogwifhat (WIF), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Meme Coins Surge

    article image
    Guest Author
    KangaMoon (KANG) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in May
    Wed, 1/05/2024 - 12:43
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Amid the post-halving market trends, the meme coin market has seen keynote developments. 

    Shiba Inu's key metrics are rising, showcasing the return of SHIB whales. 

    Meanwhile, KangaMoon (KANG) is emerging as a novel meme coin for Q2 2024.

    Crypto community remains optimistic about Dogwifhat (WIF) price

    According to CoinMarketCap data, after experiencing turbulence that saw Dogwifhat's price drop by 20% in the past few weeks, the dog-themed meme coin is surging again, recording a 13% increase on its weekly charts. However, Dogwifhat's price is still struggling in its intra-day charts, recording 8.59% outflows to trade at $2.99. Dogwifhat's bearish sentiments were attributed to the broader market trend. Currently, its market capitalization is facing turbulence, dropping by a staggering 9.98% to stand at $2.96B.

    Dogwifhat's 24-hour trading volume is also facing a downturn, recording a 20% decline to $699 million. In any case, a well-known crypto analyst, Flow Horse, backs bullish Dogwifhat price predictions, suggesting that its price outlook remains strong. Based on its technical analysis for the Dogwifhat coin, 15 indicators are flashing green, exerting buying pressures. As a result, many analysts forecast a price jump for Dogwifhat coin to reach $3.39 by the end of Q2 2024.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) critical metric surging 

    Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu coin has witnessed an increase in large transaction volume over the past few days, suggesting whale activities. The increase in large transaction volumes reflects how SHIB whales buy or sell their investments. These large transaction volumes align with the Shiba Inu price drop, which recorded a 1.27% outflow on its intraday charts.

    In any case, the price of Shiba Inu maintains a strong outlook on its weekly charts, recording a 12% increase. After a high spike on 20th April, the large transactions for the Shiba Inu coin went flat but again surged up on April 24, rising from 3.73 trillion SHIB to 6.23 trillion. The bearish Shiba Inu price action may have triggered these accumulations at a discount. 

    KangaMoon (KANG) has all chances to emerge as new-gen meme coin

    With just a short time on the market, KangaMoon is emerging as a top contender, suggesting it could dethrone SHIB and WIF for top meme coin spot. Recently, KangaMoon has recorded massive market performance, capturing the attention of P2E gaming enthusiasts and investors alike. Unlike other meme coins, KangaMoon’s native token offers actual utility in the ecosystem, serving as an in-game currency for the platform.

    As a virtual gaming platform, Kangaverse stands out among other platforms as it enables users to create and upgrade unique characters, battle other players in challenges, and take part in quarterly tournaments to stand a chance of winning KANG tokens and rare NFTs. 

    In the stage 5 presale, KangaMoon raised funding revenue of over $6 million, with a new target set at $7 million by the end of the month. Moreover, one KANG token costs $0.0196.

