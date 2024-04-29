KangaMoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Welcomes New Supporters in April as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Algorand (ALGO) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has begun trending on the charts, and the catalyst for this growth is an official announcement for a transformative upgrade in the Shibarium network. Through an upcoming hard fork, expected to go live on May 2, 2024, the team will introduce a suite of new features aimed at enhancing user experience and empower a community of developers.

However, while this has sent SHIB’s value flying upwards KangaMoon (KANG) started its new pre-sale phase.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) might perform well after Shibarium upgrade

Shiba Inu (SHIB) recently saw a monumental rise in appeal, and value following a major announcement surrounding an upcoming hard fork to the Shibarium network, which has fueled the altcoin season. The year-to-date (YTD) climb for the Shiba Inu crypto was by 146.5%.

In addition, the Shiba Inu price has gone up from $0.00002273 to a maximum price of $0.00002762, showcasing a major 13.4% weekly climb. Based on the Shiba Inu price prediction it can reach a maximum price of $0.000039 by Q4, 2024, positioning it as one of the greatest altcoins to watch.

Algorand (ALGO) ready for next spike

Algorand (ALGO) is another cryptocurrency to experience a major weekly climb which has resulted in the crypto attaining a major level of attention from traders. Specifically, within the past week the Algorand price has gone up by 16.1%.

This price growth signifies that the Algorand crypto went up from $0.1739 to a maximum price of $0.2466, and at this rate of growth it can soon break past new price barriers.According to the Algorand price prediction, it can end 2024 at $0.3094, making it one of the most solid altcoins to watch.

KangaMoon (KANG) might benefit from next meme coin rally

KangaMoon (KANG) is also making waves among Web3 circles due to the rapid growth of its presale, and has already appealed to over 20,000 users who created an account. These milestones have appealed to a lot of people, who are now turning to the KangaMoon ecosystem that consists of a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game, coupled with Social-Fi elements and a community-driven approach.

Moreover, KangaMoon as a platform differentiates itself through offering a native crypto with massive utility. Each player can take control of a KangaMoon character, and by doing so can engage in battles, tournaments, and even earn rewards.

KANG will be given as a reward, and can also be used in the dedicated marketplace for buying or selling NFTs. The team has also partnered with RaidSharks to boost the engagement and increase the fun aspect of its ecosystem.

As for the KANG price performance, it has recently seen a surge of 290%, which has resulted in the crypto climbing to $0.0196.

