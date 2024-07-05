Kangamoon (KANG) Meme Coin Might be Garnering Traction in July as Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mainstream Cryptos Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is gradually recovering from the recent liquidation that dropped the prices of many altcoins. Over the past week, the price of Cardano has been on a rally, crossing the $0.4 mark.

Also, the price of KangaMoon has increased by over 170% in the past week, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu coin is performing well despite the pale status of crypto markets.

Cardano (ADA) continues upward movement

Cardano (ADA) is showing positive price movement on the weekly and monthly timeframes, scoring gains of 6.4% on the weekly timeframe, and 4.8% on the monthly timeframe. The coin's price movement has caught the attention of top analysts in the crypto market.

Major analyst told his followers the Cardano coin had finally broken out of the falling wedge. They believe the price of Cardano will increase by 70% to $0.69 in the coming weeks. His colleague also confirmed that Cardano could experience a price surge soon, giving a potential target of $0.80.

KangaMoon (KANG) joins the market rally in its segment

Like Cardano, KangaMoon has been rallying on the price charts in the past week. Price information from trackers shows the value of KangaMoon has jumped.

KangaMoon is a project that mixes SocialFi and GameFi Play-to-Earn (P2E) mechanisms together to give its community a unique experience. It is building a Kangavere game where players can participate in contests and challenges. Currently, KangaMoon has been listed on two top exchanges, BitMart and Uniswap.

The team plans to pursue more listings in the coming weeks and bring more development to the ecosystem. KangaMoon encourages community interaction by rewarding those who interact with its social media accounts. The project even launched a staking option for the holders of its native token, KANG, allowing them to earn annual returns.

Bears fail to suppress Shiba Inu (SHIB)

While KangaMoon and Cardano are seeing profits, Shiba Inu (SHIB) bulls are losing to bears, which have stopped any upward movement in the past week. CoinMarketCap price data shows the memecoin has losses of 4.8% and 32.7% on the weekly and monthly timeframes, respectively.

However, positive energy might return to the Shiba Inu ecosystem soon. In the latest news, a public company, Kronos Advanced Technologies, announced that it now accepts Shiba Inu as payment for its air purification products. This move could increase the adoption and price of Shiba Inu in the future. Potential price targets are $0.00001803 and $0.00002103.

