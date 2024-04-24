KANG Moves, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surge, Will Bitcoin Surpass Gold?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The highly anticipated Bitcoin halving occurred on April 21, 2024, with the BTC block height reaching 840,000. In the aftermath, the broader market increased by 3.22% to $2.32 trillion. Amid all these developments, crypto analyst Antony Scaramucci made shocking predictions about the pioneer cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu is leading the meme coin mania. Meanwhile, KangaMoon introduces new approach to building memecoin community.

Can Bitcoin surpass gold’s market cap?

After marking a significant milestone—a halving event—Bitcoin's price has remained lull on charts. According to CoinMarketCap , Bitcoin has witnessed a marginal 2.8% bounce in the past week to trade between $64.17k and 66.37k. The pioneer crypto risks a correction, slipping to $60,000 or even lower. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is signaling a drop in momentum. JPMorgan believes Bitcoin may not surge as much post-halving, suggesting that all gains have been reached and the market is in overbought conditions.

In any case, a well-known crypto analyst, Antony Scaramucci, predicts that the market value of Bitcoin could exceed the valuation of gold. He believes that the BTC is a high-quality asset. But he adds that Bitcoin has a long way to go before it catches up with gold. Remarkably, he sees BTC reaching $170,000 by the end of 2024.

Shiba Inu gearing up for 30% surge in April

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has recently experienced exponential growth, with several new projects launched. Over the last week, the Shiba Inu price soared by over 22%, catching up to its utility. The latest growth has taken its price to $0.00002675 and market capitalization to $15.77B.

Additionally, the recent Shiba Inu price has triggered a massive increase in SHIB activity. According to CoinMarketCap , the number of addresses linked to the Shiba Inu has pumped up. Thus, various analysts see the Shiba Inu reaching $0.001 by the end of 2024, should the current bull continue.

