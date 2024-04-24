Advertisement
    KANG Moves, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surge, Will Bitcoin Surpass Gold?

    article image
    Guest Author
    Kang uses new approach on the memecoin scene
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 10:14
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Contents
    The highly anticipated Bitcoin halving occurred on April 21, 2024, with the BTC block height reaching 840,000. In the aftermath, the broader market increased by 3.22% to $2.32 trillion. Amid all these developments, crypto analyst Antony Scaramucci made shocking predictions about the pioneer cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu is leading the meme coin mania. Meanwhile, KangaMoon introduces new approach to building memecoin community.

    Can Bitcoin surpass gold’s market cap?

    After marking a significant milestone—a halving event—Bitcoin's price has remained lull on charts. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin has witnessed a marginal 2.8% bounce in the past week to trade between $64.17k and 66.37k. The pioneer crypto risks a correction, slipping to $60,000 or even lower. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is signaling a drop in momentum. JPMorgan believes Bitcoin may not surge as much post-halving, suggesting that all gains have been reached and the market is in overbought conditions.

    In any case, a well-known crypto analyst, Antony Scaramucci, predicts that the market value of Bitcoin could exceed the valuation of gold. He believes that the BTC is a high-quality asset. But he adds that Bitcoin has a long way to go before it catches up with gold. Remarkably, he sees BTC reaching $170,000 by the end of 2024.

    Shiba Inu gearing up for 30% surge in April

    The Shiba Inu ecosystem has recently experienced exponential growth, with several new projects launched. Over the last week, the Shiba Inu price soared by over 22%, catching up to its utility. The latest growth has taken its price to $0.00002675 and market capitalization to $15.77B.

    Additionally, the recent Shiba Inu price has triggered a massive increase in SHIB activity. According to CoinMarketCap, the number of addresses linked to the Shiba Inu has pumped up. Thus, various analysts see the Shiba Inu reaching  $0.001 by the end of  2024, should the current bull continue.

    KangaMoon in 2024

    KangaMoon (KANG) introduces a unique approach to the crypto market. KangaMoon adds utility via play-to-earn games and SocialFi elements to the market.

    Users will play games in which they become Kangaroo avatars and navigate the virtual universe known as the Kangaverse. They will participate in weekly, monthly, and quarterly challenges that allow them to earn KANG tokens and rare NFTs. Additionally, users will use the KANG token as in-game currency to upgrade their characters and buy special in-game items on the KangaMoon marketplace.

    Additionally, KangaMoon is placing a particular focus on its community. For context, users outside Kangaverse can earn free KANG before the official launch. All they need to do is engage with and promote KangaMoon’s social media content. The move has helped KangaMoon have the most active social community members.

    Discover the exciting opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) presale today!

    Website: https://kangamoon.com/

    Join Our KangaMoon Community:https://t.me/kangamoonofficial

