Advertisement
AD

John Lennon's Son Slams 'Bitcoin Ban Bill' by Senator Warren, Here's Key Reason

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Sean Lennon has taken jab at 'Bitcoin Ban Bill' passed by anti-crypto Senator Warren recently, here's his main argument
Wed, 12/20/2023 - 15:41
John Lennon's Son Slams 'Bitcoin Ban Bill' by Senator Warren, Here's Key Reason
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Sean Ono Lennon, the younger son of legendary musician John Lennon, has taken to the X/Twitter social media app to take a swipe at the anti-crypto bill recently suggested by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren - the “Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act.”

Advertisement

Lennon commented on a video posted by Dennis Porter, cofounder and CEO of Satoshi Action Fund. In the video, Senator Warren’s coauthor of the “Bitcoin Ban Bill,” Senator Roger Marshall, admits that he and Warren asked the American Bank Association for help to craft the legislative act against cryptocurrencies. He admits outright that he does not know much about crypto, apart from the fact that it is allegedly used for criminal purposes.

If the law gets passed, it will allow Bank Secrecy Act requirements and KYC rules to be extended to include various cryptocurrency actors, including miners, validators and wallet provider companies.

Sean Lennon published a critical comment on that tweet considering the QI of some lawmakers to be not more than 90, meaning that banks are believed to be the biggest enemies of crypto since cryptocurrencies are here to excel them. In particular, this is related to transaction fees, speed of transactions and control of the way funds are being used by their owners.

Advertisement

Lennon is into crypto himself. Earlier this year, he became keen on the Friend Tech project. In 2020, he started advocating the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin, pointing out its advantages over traditional currencies and financial assets.

Related
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange

Ripple CTO partly supports “Bitcoin Ban Bill”

As reported by U.Today, the chief technology officer at Ripple Labs, David Schwartz, recently tweeted that Senator Warren may actually have a point with her anti-money laundering act, which was created as part of cryptocurrency regulation in the U.S.

Warren believes that without proper oversight, cryptocurrencies may take down the American economy. She does admit that cryptocurrencies have the potential to create financial inclusion for the unbanked. However, the senator mostly sees Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a means for money laundering, tax evasion and other criminal activities. She even claimed that North Korea uses crypto for financing half of its nuclear program – a statement that caused a sarcastic reaction across Crypto X (Twitter) recently.

#Sean Ono Lennon #Bitcoin #Elizabeth Warren
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
2023/12/20 15:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shibarium Achieves Ground-Breaking Milestone
2023/12/20 15:40
Shibarium Achieves Ground-Breaking Milestone
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin Overcrowded? Peter Brandt's Explosive Take on BTC Price
2023/12/20 15:40
Bitcoin Overcrowded? Peter Brandt's Explosive Take on BTC Price
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

John Lennon's Son Slams 'Bitcoin Ban Bill' by Senator Warren, Here's Key Reason
John Lennon's Son Slams 'Bitcoin Ban Bill' by Senator Warren, Here's Key Reason
Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
Shibarium Achieves Ground-Breaking Milestone
Shibarium Achieves Ground-Breaking Milestone
Bitcoin Overcrowded? Peter Brandt's Explosive Take on BTC Price
Bitcoin Overcrowded? Peter Brandt's Explosive Take on BTC Price
Bitcoin (BTC) Sends 84% Addresses to Profit After Dramatic Rebound
Bitcoin (BTC) Sends 84% Addresses to Profit After Dramatic Rebound
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 20
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 20
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million
XRP Price Rally Ahead? New Hidden Technical Signal Is Here
XRP Price Rally Ahead? New Hidden Technical Signal Is Here
SOL Price Skyrockets: Bears Liquidated Massively as Solana Dethrones XRP
SOL Price Skyrockets: Bears Liquidated Massively as Solana Dethrones XRP
Show all
Advertisement
AD