Jelurida Studio Obtains Gold Member Status at Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association (TBTA)

Launched in 2017, Jelurida Swiss SA is well known as a creator, maintainer and promoter of Nxt and Ardor blockchain platforms. Today, it joined the influential Lugano-based think tank.

Jelurida becomes Gold Member of Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association

According to the official announcement shared by Jelurida representatives, it has entered into a strategic partnership with Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association.

Since the very first days of the partnership, Jelurida will enjoy Gold Member status, which highlights its contribution to blockchain and Web3 progress.

The TBTA combines blockchain and crypto organizations based in Lugano, Switzerland, and provides the institutional basis for the collaboration between crypto businesses and researchers.

In TBTA, Jelurida joins the elite club of blockchain veterans that includes the likes of MOOV Airways AG, Interchain Stiftung, EventBoost SA, Elly, Bitcoin.com, Poseidon Group and so on.

Tomislav Gountchev, Jelurida Lead Software Architect and Director is fascinated by the new status his team received and the potential of collaboration with TBTA:

Jelurida is happy to join the TBTA and contribute to the success of Lugano Plan B. We are excited about being able to establish Ticino as the blockchain innovation hub in Switzerland in collaboration with the local universities, research centers, and other enterprises.

New opportunities for business and R&D cooperation

TBTA President Giacomo Poretti adds that the partnership unlocks previously unseen opportunities for both Jelurida and the think tank itself:

It's good to see how innovative our partners are in supporting and scaling blockchain projects. Thank you Jelurida for your insightful presentation at our first Think Tank of 2022. We look forward to the next developments and project collaborations between you and our partners.

As covered by U.Today previously, Jelurida has organized a unique East Africa blockchain expedition to spread the word about crypto technologies in developing countries.

In October-November 2021, Jelurida representatives visited Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.