Advertisement
AD

    Is XRP Bracing for Another Death Cross?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Potential moving average crossover looms for XRP
    Mon, 29/04/2024 - 13:49
    Is XRP Bracing for Another Death Cross?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As XRP charts its course in 2024, intriguing signs are emerging as regards a potential moving average crossover, which may be a death cross or a golden cross. 

    Advertisement

    With the XRP price currently declining, the market is keeping watch on this development, aware of the consequences for XRP's price trajectory in the next few weeks and months.

    A death cross happens when a cryptocurrency's short-term moving average falls below its long-term moving average, indicating a change in momentum and a possible decline. It is determined when the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) crosses beneath the 200-day SMA. The golden cross occurs in reverse and is regarded as a bullish indication. 

    TradingView
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    In the case of XRP, the convergence of moving averages is raising concerns among traders and analysts, given the cryptocurrency's price outlook. The XRP price is facing selling pressure, raising the likelihood of a potential death cross.

    At the time of writing, XRP was down 2.35% in the last 24 hours to $0.505, already down 19.77% in April.

    Related
    XRP First Death Cross in 2024 Arrives; Here's Price Implication

    In the event of a death cross, it would not be the first time such a bearish indicator has appeared; the cryptocurrency had its first death cross of the year in January. This preceded a bottoming phase for XRP's price, followed by a subsequent recovery. XRP would later reach highs of $0.748 about three months after the formation of the death cross in January.

    As history may repeat itself in the realm of cryptocurrencies, traders and investors are considering the possibility of a similar situation occurring if a death cross appears again.

    Some analysts consider moving average crossovers to be lagging indicators; the market may have been overbought or oversold before a golden cross or death cross appeared. 

    If this is the case for XRP, a subsequent rebound might be expected following the death cross, in line with the view by some analysts that the XRP price might be presently playing out a bottoming fractal. 

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Shiba Inu: Crucial Warning About Top SHIB Dev Sent out to Shiba Inu Community
    2024/04/29 13:44
    Shiba Inu: Crucial Warning About Top SHIB Dev Sent out to Shiba Inu Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) About to Face Biggest Challenge
    2024/04/29 13:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) About to Face Biggest Challenge
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Leads $435 Million Outflows as ETF Traders Shun Hype
    2024/04/29 13:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Leads $435 Million Outflows as ETF Traders Shun Hype
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Simple Miner Offering Might Be Analyzed by Cryptocurrency Community Enthusiasts
    Color Protocol Partners with Pandora, Orbiter, and Scattering, Launches Airdrop Campaign
    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Is XRP Bracing for Another Death Cross?
    Shiba Inu: Crucial Warning About Top SHIB Dev Sent out to Shiba Inu Community
    Bitcoin (BTC) About to Face Biggest Challenge
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD