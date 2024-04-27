Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for April 27

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of XRP ended yet?
    Sat, 27/04/2024 - 14:07
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The weekend has started bearish for the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has declined by 2.13% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $0.5080 and the resistance of $0.5265.

    The volume keeps falling, which means any sharp ups or downs are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

    On the daily time frame, traders should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens near or below the support level of $0.5137, the drop is likely to continue to the next vital zone of $0.50 soon.

    From the technical point of view, the weekly bar is about to close bearish. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, there is a possibility to see a test of the $0.45-$0.50 area at the beginning of the next month.

    XRP is trading at $0.5148 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

