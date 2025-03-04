Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Creator Makes Elon Musk Unique Dogecoin Offer

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 4/03/2025 - 10:34
    Elon Musks receives unique Dogecoin offer from Cardano creator
    Advertisement
    Cardano Creator Makes Elon Musk Unique Dogecoin Offer
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A surprising idea just hit the crypto world. The creator of Cardano (ADA) wants to upgrade Dogecoin, suggesting it could be much more advanced. 

    Advertisement

    The big picture? Turning DOGE into the main currency of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He put the idea out there on social media, tagging Elon Musk - but so far, no response.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of 30% Breakout as Bulls Take Charge
    Mon, 03/03/2025 - 14:47
    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of 30% Breakout as Bulls Take Charge
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    XRP: 60% Surge Behind Scenes Is Bizarre
    Ripple Unveils 5 Key Steps to Unlocking Mass Stablecoin Adoption
    SEC’s Full Crypto Task Force Revealed
    Bitcoin and XRP Keep Plunging, Erasing Recent Gains

    This was not just a random thought. Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson brought up an old Bitcoin 2 roadmap he had written years ago, saying it could be a solid base. He also mentioned Ergo. A Dogecoin fork using Ergo’s tech is an option too. 

    The suggested upgrades include a new proof-of-work system to handle Grok AI’s heavy computing, state channels for super-cheap tipping on X and full smart contract support. Quantum resistance is also on the list, with the choice left to the Dogecoin community.

    Related
    DOGE to $4? New Dogecoin Price Prediction Reveals Way
    Sun, 03/02/2025 - 15:08
    DOGE to $4? New Dogecoin Price Prediction Reveals Way
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Even with all these ideas, the Cardano creator made it clear he does not own any Dogecoin. Still, he thinks it would be a fun project - just one of his “sidequests.” The tone was relaxed, but the tech behind it was serious.

    And Musk? 

    Nothing yet. People have speculated for a while about Dogecoin becoming part of X, especially since Musk has played into the hype before. The platform has been moving into financial services, getting licenses to operate as a money transmitter in the U.S., but DOGE has not officially been included.

    Related
    Elon Musk Lambasts Memecoins: 'It's Like Casino or Something'
    Fri, 02/28/2025 - 20:58
    Elon Musk Lambasts Memecoins: 'It's Like Casino or Something'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    What’s next? Hard to say. Will Musk consider it? Will the Dogecoin team be interested? Or will this just be another big idea that never happens? No answers yet, but people are definitely talking about it.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Cardano #Cardano News #Elon Musk

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 4, 2025 - 10:28
    XRP: 60% Surge Behind Scenes Is Bizarre
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 4, 2025 - 9:52
    PEPE Adds New Zero as Price Slumps 17%, What's Next?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BiFinance Rises to Step into Second-Tier Exchange Echelon, Gains Favor from Many Head Blockchain Projects
    Fairspin Casino: Where Innovation Meets Excitement in the World of Crypto Gaming
    Join the 5th edition of Next Block Expo – March 19-20, 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Creator Makes Elon Musk Unique Dogecoin Offer
    XRP: 60% Surge Behind Scenes Is Bizarre
    PEPE Adds New Zero as Price Slumps 17%, What's Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD