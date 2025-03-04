Cardano Creator Makes Elon Musk Unique Dogecoin Offer

A surprising idea just hit the crypto world. The creator of Cardano (ADA) wants to upgrade Dogecoin, suggesting it could be much more advanced.

The big picture? Turning DOGE into the main currency of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He put the idea out there on social media, tagging Elon Musk - but so far, no response.

This was not just a random thought. Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson brought up an old Bitcoin 2 roadmap he had written years ago, saying it could be a solid base. He also mentioned Ergo. A Dogecoin fork using Ergo’s tech is an option too.

Hey @elonmusk, you want to fix up doge and make it the standard currency of X? I have the old Bitcoin 2 roadmap I wrote up years ago. Advertisement March 4, 2025

The suggested upgrades include a new proof-of-work system to handle Grok AI’s heavy computing, state channels for super-cheap tipping on X and full smart contract support. Quantum resistance is also on the list, with the choice left to the Dogecoin community.

Even with all these ideas, the Cardano creator made it clear he does not own any Dogecoin. Still, he thinks it would be a fun project - just one of his “sidequests.” The tone was relaxed, but the tech behind it was serious.

And Musk?

Nothing yet. People have speculated for a while about Dogecoin becoming part of X, especially since Musk has played into the hype before. The platform has been moving into financial services, getting licenses to operate as a money transmitter in the U.S., but DOGE has not officially been included.

What’s next? Hard to say. Will Musk consider it? Will the Dogecoin team be interested? Or will this just be another big idea that never happens? No answers yet, but people are definitely talking about it.