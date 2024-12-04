Is Bitcoin (BTC) Going to Drop? Worrying MVRV Signal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In particular, the 30-day average returns of Bitcoin's MVRV (Market Value to Realized Value) ratio have dropped to a more wholesome +4/2%. This metric has historically been a crucial indicator of market movements. An overbought market and a possible correction are frequently indicated when the ratio rises above +5%.

A decline below -5%, on the other hand, is a clear indication of undervaluation and frequently results in a bounce. At this moment, Bitcoin is just above the correction territory threshold indicating caution. Small losses have been incurred by retail traders who entered the market at the late-November highs which may help to stabilize the market cap.

This cooling-off period might reduce the fervor of speculation and enable Bitcoin to trade in a range that is more sustainable. Bitcoin's price chart shows some resilience, but it also suggests that it may consolidate in the foreseeable future. The $98,000 and $100,000 key resistance levels are where previous upward momentum encountered hesitancy.

$91,000 shows up as a critical zone on the support side supported by prior accumulation and robust volume profiles. Below this, the 50-day moving average, or $81,500, serves as a safety net. The market's next move depends on whether Bitcoin can overcome the resistance level of $98,000 or drop below $91,000.

Before any notable upward surge, the MVRV ratio and these technical levels point to a period of sideways movement or slight pullbacks. A deeper correction could ensue in the absence of strong buying support but a breach of $100,000 would likely spark fresh bullish momentum.

A cooling-off phase is indicated by Bitcoin's MVRV ratio which gives the market a chance to adjust. To predict the next trend, traders should keep a close eye out for movements around $91,000 and $98,000. As the market processes recent gains, short-term caution is necessary even though the long-term outlook is still positive.