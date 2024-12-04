Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Is Bitcoin (BTC) Going to Drop? Worrying MVRV Signal

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin could be ready for a price drop, as important indicators hint at reversal
    Wed, 4/12/2024 - 7:22
    Is Bitcoin (BTC) Going to Drop? Worrying MVRV Signal
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In particular, the 30-day average returns of Bitcoin's MVRV (Market Value to Realized Value) ratio have dropped to a more wholesome +4/2%. This metric has historically been a crucial indicator of market movements. An overbought market and a possible correction are frequently indicated when the ratio rises above +5%. 

    Advertisement

    A decline below -5%, on the other hand, is a clear indication of undervaluation and frequently results in a bounce. At this moment, Bitcoin is just above the correction territory threshold indicating caution. Small losses have been incurred by retail traders who entered the market at the late-November highs which may help to stabilize the market cap. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This cooling-off period might reduce the fervor of speculation and enable Bitcoin to trade in a range that is more sustainable. Bitcoin's price chart shows some resilience, but it also suggests that it may consolidate in the foreseeable future. The $98,000 and $100,000 key resistance levels are where previous upward momentum encountered hesitancy. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Cash Proponent Roger Ver Moves to Dismiss Indictment
    Whale Moves $257 Million Worth of Bitcoin
    XRP Skyrocketing Over? Ethereum (ETH) $4,000: Is It Ready? Dogecoin (DOGE) Forms Flag Pattern
    Ripple to Donate 1% of Profits to Good Causes

    $91,000 shows up as a critical zone on the support side supported by prior accumulation and robust volume profiles. Below this, the 50-day moving average, or $81,500, serves as a safety net. The market's next move depends on whether Bitcoin can overcome the resistance level of $98,000 or drop below $91,000. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    Sun, 12/01/2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    Before any notable upward surge, the MVRV ratio and these technical levels point to a period of sideways movement or slight pullbacks. A deeper correction could ensue in the absence of strong buying support but a breach of $100,000 would likely spark fresh bullish momentum. 

    A cooling-off phase is indicated by Bitcoin's MVRV ratio which gives the market a chance to adjust. To predict the next trend, traders should keep a close eye out for movements around $91,000 and $98,000. As the market processes recent gains, short-term caution is necessary even though the long-term outlook is still positive.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 4, 2024 - 6:17
    Bitcoin Cash Proponent Roger Ver Moves to Dismiss Indictment
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Dec 4, 2024 - 5:25
    Whale Moves $257 Million Worth of Bitcoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Global Debut of MemeBox: Gate.io Shapes a New Ecosystem for MEME Culture and Finance in the Web3 Era
    $BIAO: The Biggest Meme in the East
    Smile Shop Joins Conflux PayFi Ecosystem with BitUnion Prepaid Card
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Is Bitcoin (BTC) Going to Drop? Worrying MVRV Signal
    Bitcoin Cash Proponent Roger Ver Moves to Dismiss Indictment
    Whale Moves $257 Million Worth of Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD