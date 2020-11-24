Back

IOTA Announces New Wallet. Here's Everything We Know So Far

News
Tue, 11/24/2020 - 16:07
article image
Alex Dovbnya
IOTA has announced Firefly, a new wallet that will replace Trinity
IOTA Announces New Wallet. Here's Everything We Know So Far
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The IOTA Foundation announced its new wallet, called Firefly, via a cryptic tweet dated Nov. 24.

Charlie Varley, developer at the IOTA Foundation, expanded on the out-of-the-blue announcement, claiming that Firefly will arrive as a replacement for the troubled Trinity wallet that was released back in July 2019:

We are aiming for a first alpha this year. Taking everything we learned from Trinity we redesigned it from the ground up.

Varley adds that the alpha release of the wallet is slated to take place in 2020. Next year, IOTA's developers will bolster it with a slew of additional features.

A new era for the ecosystem

As explained by IOTA's David Sonstebo, the name of the wallet reflects the stigmergic behavior of fireflies.

Firefly
Image by @iotatoken

IOTA cofounder Dominik Schiener claims that Firefly—whose testnet version will become available in the coming weeks—opens "an exciting new chapter" for the IOTA network.

With Chrysalis we are fundamentally upgrading the entire IOTA stack. Over the coming weeks everyone will be able to participate in this new IOTA future and try our new Firefly wallet and Testnet. This will be an exciting new chapter for IOTA and the entire ecosystem!

In September, IOTA made a major step toward the rollout of Coordicide (IOTA 2.0), the pivotal upgrade that is expected to make the mechanism for securing the network completely decentralized, with the deployment of the first phase of Chrysalis (IOTA 1.5).

Related IOTA Ships New Version of Pollen Testnet with Major Update
Related
IOTA Ships New Version of Pollen Testnet with Major Update

Looking past Trinity's woes

Upon its release, IOTA touted its Trinity wallet as "secure" and "industry leading," but that was not the case.

As reported by U.Today, the wallet ended up getting hacked this February, forcing IOTA to shut down the entire mainnet for two weeks by pausing the centralized Coordinator node that confirms transactions on the network.

The $1.6 million stolen from users of the Trinity wallet were later reimbursed by Sonstebo.

Coordicide will replace Coordinator in IOTA 2.0, which is expected to be shipped in Q1, 2021.

#IOTA News#Cryptocurrency Wallet#Cryptocurrency Hack
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Bitcoin Is Not His Cup of Tea
News
6 days ago

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Bitcoin Is Not His Cup of Tea

Alex Dovbnya
article image Here's Why Bitcoin Rally Is Way Bigger Than in 2017: Castle Island Ventures' Nic Carter
News
4 days ago

Here's Why Bitcoin Rally Is Way Bigger Than in 2017: Castle Island Ventures' Nic Carter

Yuri Molchan
article image All Eyes on Ethereum (ETH) As It Hits $590
News
1 day ago

All Eyes on Ethereum (ETH) As It Hits $590

Yuri Molchan