Internet Computer (ICP) Jumps 10% on Major Exchange Listing: Details

Fri, 02/17/2023 - 15:00
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
ICP's 24-hour trading volume has also shot up by 158%
Poloniex, one of the oldest exchanges dating back to 2014, has announced the listing of Internet Computer's ICP token. 

As stated in a blog post, Poloniex will list Internet Computer (ICP) according to specific timelines. Trading and deposits for ICP were slated to commence on Feb. 16, 2023.

In similar news, AirGap, a software wallet, has announced the integration of the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). This integration would allow easy management and secure storage of ICP.

In December, the DFINITY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization contributing to the development of Internet Computer, announced its mainnet integration with Bitcoin, bringing smart contract functionality to the world's largest cryptocurrency. Internet Computer would now serve as a Layer 2 for Bitcoin.

ICP jumps 10%

At the time of publication, ICP was up 10% in the last 24 hours at $6.59. The token was also up 29% in the past seven days. ICP's 24-hour trading volume also shot up by 158% as traders entered the action.

The gain is quite significant, as the majority of cryptocurrencies led by Bitcoin and Ethereum were trading in the red at press time.

Bitcoin saw fresh declines as caution was stoked by hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials and new indications of an aggressive regulatory crackdown in the U.S.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

