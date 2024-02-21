Advertisement
InQubeta's QUBE Pre-Sale Gaining New Followers in February, 2024 as Hedera (HBAR), Fliecoin (FIL) Top Altcoins Recover

InQubeta (QUBE) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in February
Wed, 21/02/2024 - 11:00
InQubeta's QUBE Pre-Sale Gaining New Followers in February, 2024 as Hedera (HBAR), Fliecoin (FIL) Top Altcoins Recover
The cryptocurrency market has been consolidating today after a broader rally in recent weeks. However, two altcoins are having notable days - Filecoin (FIL) is up 20% today and over 40% in the last 7 days, while Hedera (HBAR) has gained 7% today and over 30% in the last 7 days.

AI project, InQubeta, is building momentum in its presale event. Supporters of InQubeta (QUBE) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Filecoin's recent price action

As mentioned in the introduction, FIL has surged over 20% today and 40% this week to currently trade around $7.9.

Driving recent buying interest is Filecoin’s integration with Solana, which was announced by popular crypto influencer Altcoin Daily yesterday. 

With a market cap of over $4 billion, Filecoin ranks as the 25th biggest cryptocurrency, highlighting its significant presence and adoption in the market. Technical indicators also reinforce the bullish outlook.

As Coinpedia highlighted, the double bottom reversal from the $5 mark signals a strong trend reversal, positioning FIL among the top performers amid the current market momentum. FIL’s price action also forms a rounding bottom pattern with a neckline at $7.56, suggesting an imminent breakout possibility.

FIL is currently trading at $7.8, with additional upside momentum expected given the supportive technical setup. With FIL trading above the 78.60% Fibonacci level, the bullish continuation is supported, with the $7.56 neckline breakout poised to target higher levels.

Hedera's ongoing rally

HBAR has also surged over 30% this week to hit 2024 highs around $0.10. This is a level not seen since early 2022, underlining the bullish momentum.

Renowned for its high-speed consensus and an environment that caters well to developers, Hedera has swiftly ascended the ranks among top-performing altcoins.

Moreover, the rising Total Value Locked (TVL) in SaucerSwap, a decentralized exchange built on Hedera, also contributes to HBAR’s bullish outlook by reinforcing its market position.

A 50% surge in market activity over the last two weeks, combined with supportive developments and rising trading volumes, underpins HBAR’s strong price performance. A clear trend reversal occurred with a falling wedge breakout on February 6th, emphasizing the bullish trend.

HBAR is currently trading at $0.107, with a temporary pullback reflecting a consolidation phase after the recent parabolic surge. 

Inqubeta presale builds momentum

Transitioning focus to an emerging project, Inqubeta has grabbed attention for its approach toward blockchain investing targeted at the burgeoning AI sector.

InQubeta's presale event has attracted over $9.7 million in investments thus far, swiftly nearing the $10 million funding goal. The native QUBE token is presently valued at 0.0224 USDT at the time of writing. The next presale round is expected to increase the token price to 0.0255 USDT, highlighting worthwhile perks for early backers. 

InQubeta’s narrative is one of empowerment and innovation. Envision a platform where high-potential companies offer stakes in popular NFTs while QUBE holders can buy these fractionally and reap great rewards. Inqubeta’s NFT marketplace will empower AI startups to secure funding and provide reward and equity-based NFTs to backers.

Also, QUBE token holders can seamlessly invest in chosen projects, fostering a distinctive ecosystem that rewards both stakeholders. A deflationary ERC20 coin in QUBE provides a way to diversify into AI-focused ventures.

The token’s economics feature a 2% buy and sell tax contributing to a burning wallet and a 5% tax allocated to a dedicated reward pool, encouraging long-term holding and active ecosystem participation.

Visit InQubeta Presale

